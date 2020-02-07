CHAMPAIGN — The demand for seats at tonight's Maryland-Illinois game was made clear by the line of students waiting to get inside State Farm Center early Friday afternoon.
First in line among Orange Krush members was Justin Gorodetsky, a freshman from Wilmette. Joined by friend Chelsea Mertens, Gorodetsky set up camp outside the home of Illinois basketball shortly after 3 p.m.
The doors open at 5:45 with the game set to tip at 7.
