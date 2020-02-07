Listen to this article
first in line
Buy Now

Orange Krush member Justin Gorodetsky calls for more clothing and food after being the first in line at the State Farm Center a little after 3 p.m. Friday.

CHAMPAIGN — The demand for seats at tonight's Maryland-Illinois game was made clear by the line of students waiting to get inside State Farm Center early Friday afternoon.

Follow their story on Snapchat here

First in line among Orange Krush members was Justin Gorodetsky, a freshman from Wilmette. Joined by friend Chelsea Mertens, Gorodetsky set up camp outside the home of Illinois basketball shortly after 3 p.m.

The doors open at 5:45 with the game set to tip at 7.