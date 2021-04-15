CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Call it the Halle and Hailey show. Mixed in with a dash of Summer.
Call it another trip to the NJCAA Division II national championship match, too, for the Parkland volleyball program.
The Cobras relied on superb contributions from Halle Everett, Hailey Sperling and Summerlyn Smith to defeat Iowa Central 25-22, 25-17, 25-17 in a national semifinal match on Wednesday night at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse Arena.
Second-seeded Parkland (33-1) will face fourth-seeded Johnson County (26-2) at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday night in the national championship match. The community college from Kansas swept top seed Illinois Central 25-23, 25-21, 25-21 during Wednesday night’s other semifinal match.
Everett, a 6-foot-2 redshirt freshman outside hitter, compiled 17 kills against Iowa Central (21-4). Sperling, a 5-10 freshman outside hitter, wasn’t far behind with 16 kills to help Parkland reach its seventh national championship match in the last eight seasons.
“They did a pretty good job,” Parkland coach Cliff Hastings said of the duo with a laugh. “Hailey has finally gotten comfortable in what she’s supposed to do, and Halle has finally chilled out and relaxed. Both were great.”
Much like Smith. The 5-9 sophomore setter from Mattoon distributed 45 assists, keeping Iowa Central off balance all night.
“She is such a cool, calm presence,” Hastings said.
The Cobras will try to keep that same mentality on Thursday as they try to win their first national title since 2016.
“This has been our goal the whole time,” Everett said. “We want to keep the mindset that we’re not finished yet.”
They’ll get to do so with family members in attendance on Thursday night. That aspect isn’t lost on Smith after Parkland played most of their matches without fans this winter and spring amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s meant everything to me because it’s been taken away from us for much of the season,” Smith said. “I’m super excited for our families to see us hopefully succeed again.”