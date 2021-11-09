CHAMPAIGN — Cliff Hastings learned a few years ago to not take the experience of qualifying for the NJCAA Division II national volleyball tournament for granted.
The Hall of Fame coach at Parkland had reason to.
After all, the Cobras have won national titles under his watch in 2015 and 2016 and have reached the national tournament every season since he took over the program in 2009.
Yet, a conversation with former Parkland standout Shelby Nunamaker, now an assistant coach with the Cobras, resonated with Hastings.
“Her team won regionals, and I think my speech was something like, ‘Congrats, now the work to nationals begins,’” Hastings said Monday. “She called me out and said, ‘I know you’ve won regionals a lot of times, but this is special for us, so it would be nice to make it feel a bit more special before move on to prep for nationals.’”
The preparation for the national tournament this season is now in full swing for the Cobras. But not after Hastings’ latest group made sure to enjoy the spoils of a Region 24 championship Parkland won late Saturday night when the third-ranked Cobras topped Lincoln Land 23-25, 25-15, 25-21, 25-12. Earlier on Saturday, Parkland swept John Wood 25-17, 26-24, 25-12 in a Region 24 tournament semifinal match.
The Cobras (52-3) will carry a 34-match win streak into Cedar Rapids, Iowa, next week when the three-day, 16-team national tournament runs from Nov. 18-20. Many of Parkland’s current contributors, like Arika Richardson, Jayden Sortor and Halle Everett, were key components on last season’s team that finished second in the country only seven months ago.
Richardson (eight kills, four blocks), Sortor (six kills, four blocks) and Everett (six kills, two blocks) had their moments against Lincoln Land in the championship match.
But so did players who didn’t contribute much last season. Like Sophie Young, Parkland’s likely All-American setter this season who managed a double-double with 34 assists and 10 digs against the Loggers after barely playing last winter and spring. And Kat Blase, who couldn’t play since she was a standout at Charleston High School last school year en route to earning News-Gazette First-Team All-State honors. But the 6-foot Blase delivered a resounding 12 kills to go along with five blocks in the win against Lincoln Land.
“We spent a lot of time early in the season focused on her blocking game and really moving that to a new level,” Hastings said. “Offensively, she can be pretty successful against most anyone, any time. But over the last few weeks, we’ve worked to speed up her arm swing and not only rely on her athleticism to go beat blocks, and that’s made a world of difference.”
Much like Blase recognizing she can dominate at times on the court.
“She’s such a great person and kind, modest young woman that I think she still doesn’t understand her true potential or that we all support her when she takes over a game,” Hastings said. “She has the ability to simply step on the court and take over that match.”
Now, Parkland will turn its focus towards refining its game and adding new wrinkles before it ventures into Iowa next week. But Hastings is going to make sure his team realizes what they’ve accomplished — and what they could still accomplish.
Thanks, in part, to Nunamaker.
“I try to really make sure I stay in the present and remain excited and appreciative for the regional win and don’t just look past it in preparation for nationals any longer,” Hastings said. “That was really good feedback she gave me, and I think about that all the time and every postseason since.”