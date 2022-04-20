Most local girls’ soccer programs have played 10 matches this season — or are closing in on the
figure — so preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS tracks who’s leading the scoring scene right now:
Cayla Koerner
Mahomet-Seymour seniorKoerner had a strong case for News-Gazette All-Area girls’ soccer Player of the Year in 2021. She’s certainly making a compelling push for the award in 2022, boasting 30 goals prior to Tuesday’s match with Taylorville. The Southeast Missouri State signee — who recently earned N-G All-Area girls’ basketball POTY status — produced a six-goal effort against Urbana and five-goal performances versus Lincoln and Charleston, helping the Bulldogs to a 10-0 record.
Megan Allen
Monticello freshmanOne of two high school newcomers on this short list, Allen’s 18 goals is a big reason the Sages have a 7-5-3 record through Tuesday’s action on the pitch. She actually didn’t start off especially quickly in the goal-scoring department, tallying one marker through Monticello’s first three matches. But a hat trick in the fourth match, against Decatur Lutheran, got the ball rolling in the right direction, and Allen generated another hat trick in Monday’s home win against Meridian.
Mikayla Blanke
Uni High juniorBlanke was a scoring machine last season for the Illineks, racking up a school-record 24 goals on her way to News-Gazette All-Area second-team status. It’s definitely possible that Blanke could re-establish the record this spring, as she boasts 18 goals through Tuesday’s tilt with St. Teresa. Even when Uni High struggled to an 0-3 start this season, Blanke still was finding the back of the net. Now, she’s doing so even more for the Illineks, who are sitting at 6-4.
Elle Bodznick
Monticello freshmanIt’d be difficult to anticipate two freshmen cracking this list, but even more challenging to envision they’d both hail from the same program. The Sages have some star ninth-graders, with Bodznick accounting for 14 goals through Tuesday. She actually didn’t even score in a 10-1 win against Meridian on March 17. But, similar to teammate Megan Allen, Bodznick potted four goals in that following triumph versus Decatur Lutheran to get her goals campaign going.
Brea Benson
Mahomet-Seymour seniorBenson is more often recognized for setting up teammates such as Cayla Koerner. In fact, Benson recently moved into third place on the Bulldogs’ all-time assists list. But she can beat opposing goaltenders in her own right, as emphasized by her nine goals prior to Tuesday’s play. The reigning News-Gazette All-Area first-teamer has made plenty of noise alongside Koerner, such as with her two-goal, three-assist effort last week versus Mattoon.