Our college football writer is counting down the days until the 2019 season. Here are the most likely Pac-12 teams to meet the Big Ten representative in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1:
1. Oregon
Onetime Florida International coach Mario Cristobal found himself in the right place at the right time. He’s got 19 returning starters and a superstar (Justin Herbert) at quarterback. We will see him next in the NFL. Get past Auburn in the opener and the Ducks will compete for a spot in the CFP.
2. Utah
Fresh off an appearance in the Pac-12 title game, the Utes were a near-unanimous pick to win the South. Kyle Whittingham’s team welcomes back 15 starters and doesn’t have to play Oregon during the regular season.
3. Washington
Chris Petersen has a stunning record at Boise State and Washington: 139-33 in 13 years. But he’s got a huge challenge this season, needing to replace quarterback Jake Browning and nine defensive starters. Don’t be surprised if the Huskies push the Ducks all season.