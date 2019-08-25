Our college football writer has counted down the days until the 2019 season, and since it kicked off Saturday, here are three rule changes you need to know about for the coming months:
1. Overtime overhaul
This year, starting with the fifth overtime, each team will be allowed one play from the 3-yard-line. It’s like a penalty kick for football. My guess is few fans realize this is coming and will be stunned if/when it happens in a game.
2. Tax for targeting
Repeat offenders of the targeting rule will now get more time off. After a player is charged with targeting for a third time, he will be ineligible for the next game as well. So, if it happens early in the third quarter, the penalty will be 1 1 / 2 games.
3. Blindside block
In the past, smacking an unaware opponent was a 15-yard penalty only if it was to the head and neck area. Now, it will be 15 yards if a player attacks an opponent with forcible contact to any part of the body. Good idea.