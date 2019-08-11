Our college football writer is counting down the days until the 2019 season. Here are the top Big Ten candidates for the Outland Trophy, which goes to the nation’s top interior lineman:
1. Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin
Center is part of most preseason All-American teams. If Jonathan Taylor has another huge season and contends for the Heisman, the big guy will get plenty of credit.
2. Alaric Jackson, Iowa
After tight ends and corn, offensive linemen are next on the Hawkeyes’ production line. How did this Detroit native slip away from Michigan and Michigan State?
3. Ben Bredeson, Michigan
Why are the Wolverines the preseason pick in the Big Ten East? One reason is the offensive line. Bredesen appears to be the best of the bunch.