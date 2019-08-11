Wisconsin Michigan Football

Wisconsin center Tyler Biadasz warms up before an NCAA college football game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018.

 Paul Sancya/AP
Our college football writer is counting down the days until the 2019 season. Here are the top Big Ten candidates for the Outland Trophy, which goes to the nation’s top interior lineman:

1. Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin

Center is part of most preseason All-American teams. If Jonathan Taylor has another huge season and contends for the Heisman, the big guy will get plenty of credit.

2. Alaric Jackson, Iowa

After tight ends and corn, offensive linemen are next on the Hawkeyes’ production line. How did this Detroit native slip away from Michigan and Michigan State?

3. Ben Bredeson, Michigan

Why are the Wolverines the preseason pick in the Big Ten East? One reason is the offensive line. Bredesen appears to be the best of the bunch.

Bob Asmussen is a college football reporter and columnist for The News-Gazette. His email is asmussen@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@BobAsmussen).

College Football Reporter/Columnist

