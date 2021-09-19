CATLIN — Salt Fork football’s 28-14 victory against Iroquois West on Saturday afternoon was the result of more than what happened during the third quarter’s final five minutes.
But there’s no understating just how critical that stretch of the game was for the Storm (4-0) in maintaining their unblemished record and handing the Raiders (3-1) their first defeat in this hard-hitting Vermilion Valley Conference crossover game.
“I knew that if we all rallied that we could do that, for sure,” Salt Fork senior quarterback/linebacker Colden Earles said. “I’m just glad that we were able to come together and put a good one together.”
Iroquois West held a 14-7 lead with about five minutes remaining in the third quarter and had the Storm lining up to punt on fourth and 15.
Then, the Raiders jumped offsides.
Still a fourth-and-10 play for Salt Fork in its own territory. But that penalty set in motion a series of nearly uninterrupted positive moments for the home team.
“We talked about a few things at halftime, some adjustments we wanted to make, and our kids came out and were able to execute those in that six-minute span,” Storm coach Joe Hageman said. “We really fed off the emotion there of that six minutes. I think our kids really got excited, and that pushed us over the top.”
First up was junior Ben Jessup turning that aforementioned punt into a fake punt, running the ball 23 yards and drawing a Raiders personal-foul penalty to boot.
When Hageman was asked if he’d have opted for a fake punt on fourth and 15 instead of fourth and 10, he said: “No, probably not.”
“It was something Seneca did to us (last week),” Hageman said, “and we felt like with Ben Jessup back there and his speed, he’s a threat.”
With the Storm’s sideline still buzzing, Earles handed off to junior Ethan Davis for another 23-yard run. Davis took the ball again on the next play and found the end zone from 4 yards out to tie the game at 14.
Iroquois West immediately ran into a new problem during its ensuing possession, as junior Trystyn Schacht fumbled on the first play. Salt Fork junior Derrek Richards recovered at the Raiders’ 18-yard line, and junior Ethan McLain atoned for his own fumble earlier in the day by scampering left for a 15-yard touchdown a few plays later.
The Storm suddenly found itself ahead 21-14. And it wanted more.
Iroquois West proceeded to go three-and-out deep in its own territory, and junior Nathan Kirby returned a Raiders punt to the Iroquois West 30-yard line.
One play later, Earles connected with 6-foot-5, 250-pound junior tight end Garrett Taylor on a touchdown toss. It marked the second such completion of the day and provided Salt Fork a lead it’d never relinquish.
“Garrett’s an animal,” Earles said. “I love having him as a weapon. He’s a real weapon on both sides of the ball, and he’s a great asset to the team.”
The stunning surge of Storm scoring started with 4 minutes, 32 seconds left in the third quarter and finished with 46.1 seconds remaining in the period.
It didn’t help the Raiders’ psyche that their next offensive play after all of this was a run of more than 60 yards by junior John Ahlden that got called back because of a holding penalty.
“You’ve got to give credit to Salt Fork, as well. Those guys kept battling,” Iroquois West coach Jason Thiele said. “We knew coming in this was going to be a dogfight from the start to the finish. We saw some things we’ve got to work on. We’ll be ready for next week.”
The Raiders had chances to tack on more points throughout the steamy afternoon.
Iroquois West’s opening possession ended at the Storm 5-yard line, and the Raiders turned over the ball on downs in Salt Fork territory twice more before the game concluded.
None of this mentions the Schacht fumble or Earles intercepting a pass by Raiders junior quarterback Sam McMillan. Earles added a sack of McMillan during Iroquois West’s last drive to boot.
“As a junior, we tried to not have (Earles) be a two-way player as much, trying to get him going offensively,” Hageman said. “His senior year, he’s stepped up. He’s taken on leadership roles, and you saw it (Saturday).”
The Storm’s multi-faceted rushing attack chewed up plenty of field position and game clock to keep Iroquois West’s defense working as often as possible.
Davis finished with 102 yards on 10 carries alongside his touchdown jaunt. Jessup churned out 79 yards on 14 carries. McLain added 29 yards on four carries.
Salt Fork conducted 29 first-half plays to the Raiders’ 19, and two of Iroquois West’s plays were kneel-downs.
Beyond the Storm trying to wear down the opposing defense, this discrepancy also meant the Raiders’ offense had less time to respond to Salt Fork’s scoring plays. Iroquois West ran far more second-half plays than the Storm — 40 versus 19 — but 26 of those 40 plays happened after Salt Fork built its 28-14 lead.
“That’s a hard football team to move the ball against,” Hageman said of the Raiders. “You’ve got to get on those big kids and try to get a piece of them. We knew it was going to be a physical battle and (that) a turnover or two might be the difference.”
The “big kids” most often referred to Iroquois West senior lineman Clayton Leonard and junior lineman Cannon Leonard. The former is an Illinois commit, and the latter is a rising Division I prospect.
Both Leonards, along with senior Luke Villagomez and junior Yahir Perez, made their presence felt in breaking down the Storm’s offensive line and clearing rushing paths for Schacht (213 yards, two touchdowns) and Ahlden (52 yards) during the Raiders’ early success in the first half.
“It’s pancake (block) after pancake, and it’s good to see,” Thiele said. “The other guys on the line are seeing that, and they want to be where those guys are at right now.”
The Raiders still possess three wins with five chances to reach the five-victory mark needed for IHSA postseason qualification. Iroquois West, which plays at Seneca next Friday, hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2006.
“I think we’ll respond pretty well,” Thiele said. “These kids, they’re hungry. This one should make them even hungrier.”
The Storm, meanwhile, is in good shape to surpass the highest win total — five — achieved in Hageman’s prior two seasons at the helm after sweeping its four-game Vermilion Valley Conference Football Alliance North slate.
“The South half of the Vermilion Valley ... is going to be as competitive as I’ve seen it,” Hageman said. “You’re going to have to show up and play your best game to win.”