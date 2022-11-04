CHAMPAIGN — Illinois volleyball isn’t out of time to turn around its season and reach another NCAA tournament.
But the opportunities are dwindling.
Simply playing in the Big Ten creates more chances for signature wins and résumé-building victories than most conferences yield. The Illini just haven’t capitalized this season, turning 11 matches against ranked opponents — nine alone in conference play — into just one victory.
Wednesday night’s match at Huff Hall started as a shot at a second. It ended up as another missed opportunity in a 25-22, 25-19, 25-22 loss to No. 3 Wisconsin in front of 2,854 fans during a match that followed the typical pattern this season.
Illinois (11-12, 6-7 Big Ten) was close against the Badgers (18-3, 12-1). Just not close enough. A common refrain.
“I’m just over hearing that, honestly,” Illinois setter Diana Brown said. “I’m not the best, most cheerful person after a loss. There’s just things in practice we have to translate to the court. We have gotten better, but it’s one or two plays here and there and we’ve been saying that all season.
“I will take the blame on that one because I’m a senior. We have to do that. That’s the game right there. It’s three close sets, and it’s one or two plays. It’s frustration.”
Illinois won’t have to wait long for another crack at one of the top teams in the country with No. 9 Minnesota (13-7, 8-4) headed to Champaign for a 1 p.m. Sunday match at Huff Hall.
It’s not the Illini’s only remaining shot at another signature win to go with last week’s home victory against Penn State, but it is the last one played in its home venue at Huff this season. Road trips to Michigan (14-8, 5-7) on Nov. 12 and Northwestern (17-7, 6-6) on Nov. 25 could deliver the type of RPI boost Illinois desperately needs.
Because Illinois won’t get those opportunities with its other matches against Michigan State (10-13, 1-11), Iowa (7-16, 1-11) and Indiana (13-12, 6-7).
“You’ve got to have quality wins on your schedule,” Illinois coach Chris Tamas said. “I think we have one or two right now. It’s always nice to bolster the résumé with the other ones, too. Realistically, we’ve probably got to win at least one for sure. We’ve got to get one of those three, if not two or more.
“Minnesota is the next challenge. I thought we’ve played them extremely well over the years. Again, been close, but not over the hump. Hopefully we can get a good crowd out on Sunday and make it tough on them here.”
The last Illinois team to just eke into the NCAA tournament was in 2019. Those Illini went 16-13 in the regular season. They also finished two games above .500 in the Big Ten and had four wins against ranked teams throughout the season — two in a home-and-home in a single weekend against Tennessee, one on a neutral court against Marquette and the fourth on the road at Purdue.
This year’s team won’t be able to match that without a win against Minnesota and both Michigan and Northwestern, who were receiving votes in this week’s American Volleyball Coaches Top 25, ultimately climbing into the rankings. Illinois might not be at “must win” just yet for each of the remaining seven matches on the schedule, but that sense of urgency isn’t far off.
“I think the Big Ten is the Big Ten — whether they’re ranked or not, everyone you go against is going to put up a good fight,” Illinois sophomore libero Caroline Barnes said. “I don’t think it’s necessarily pressure, but we’re definitely fired up and know we can do it. … I think one thing that was awesome is we hung with (Wisconsin). We didn’t back down.
“One thing you have to do against a team like this is you have to go for it. You can’t tip and roll your way out of it. We were going for it. Unfortunately, it didn’t go our way a couple times.”