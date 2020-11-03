PEORIA — Thirteen area schools will have at least one runner participating in this week's unofficial state cross-country races, with invited teams and individuals announced Sunday.
ShaZam Racing and MileSplit Illinois are co-hosting the unsanctioned meet at Chillicothe's Three Sisters Park. It is serving as a replacement for the IHSA's state showcase, which is not transpiring this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local competitors are involved in the Division I and Division II fields, meant to replicate Class 1A and 2A lineups. Division I girls' and boys' races will be held Friday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., and Division II races will play out Saturday on the same timeline. There will be four flights conducted for each gender in each division.
Below are the area participants, separated by division and gender. All involved had to apply for an invitation, and the runners are competing for club teams or individually instead of under school banners to avoid conflict with the IHSA.
Division I girls: Monticello (team, Sages XC Club); St. Joseph-Ogden (team, SJOXC); St. Thomas More (team, PSL); Uni High (team, Lab Rats); Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin's Gabriella Moreman (Fr.); Iroquois West's Samantha Hartke (Soph.); Judah Christian's Aleigha Garrison (Fr.); Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Trixie Johnson (Fr.); Unity's Erica Woodard (Fr.) and Olivia Shike (Fr.).
Division I boys: Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (team, 4 City Striders); Monticello (team, Pacers); St. Joseph-Ogden (team, SJOXC); Unity (team, Iron Rockets); BHRA's Eli Mojonnier (Jr.); Clinton's Ethan Black (Sr.); Iroquois West's Connor Price (Sr.); PBL's Ryder James (Jr.); Tuscola's Josiah Hortin (Fr.).
Division II girls: Mahomet-Seymour (team, Mahomet-Seymour Cross Country Club).
Division II boys: Mahomet-Seymour (team, Mahomet Seymour Distance Project).