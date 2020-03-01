CHAMPAIGN — Ayo Dosunmu was the first Illinois player out on Lou Henson Court more than 90 minutes before the start Sunday afternoon’s game against Indiana.
Before Dosunmu got a single shot up in pregame warmups, he stopped at the scorer’s table to chat with David Craan. The former Illinois catcher turned marketing coordinator runs the music before the game at State Farm Center and during the introduction of the starting lineups.
Dosunmu and Craan eventually got the Illinois sophomore guard’s new intro music figured out. Dosunmu wanted the music to start at a very specific point of Future’s “March Madness.”
“I just want to hear the March Madness part,” Dosunmu told Craan. “Once he says March Madness, you can stop it.”
The pregame music choice was fitting. Sunday was March 1. Then Dosunmu and Illinois, well, they balled like it was, in fact, March Madness.
At least pretty close. The Illini’s 67-66 victory against Indiana in front of a sold out State Farm Center crowd of 15,544 alternating sections of orange and blue was their 20th of the season and got them one step closer to their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2013.
A step closer to a potential Big Ten regular season championship, too. Sunday’s win wasn’t just the first time Illinois got to 20 in the regular season also since 2013, but it placed the Illini just a single game behind league-leading Maryland in the conference standings.
“We came here to win Big Ten championships,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood. “We’ve talked a lot about that. We’re not out of it yet, and we’re in the last week of the season. I feel great about that, and I’m so happy for our fans. … We’re in the last week, and we’re still alive and kicking.”
Dosunmu helped assure that in Sunday’s win against Indiana. The 6-foot-5 sophomore guard tapped into his clutch gene again, hitting a three-pointer with 90 seconds to play that put the Illini up five points. Then Dosunmu knocked down two free throws with 4 seconds on the clock getting to a game-high 17 and ensuring that Rob Phinisee’s buzzer-beating three-pointer at the end of the game was meaningless.
Dosunmu’s late three-pointer sent him stalking down the court toward the Orange Krush in the south end of State Farm Center. Arms spread wide. Holding up three fingers on each hand.
“I’m pretty sure all hoopers around the world envision making shots like that,” Dosunmu said. “It’s just an instinct. My passion just comes out. I don’t have a specific celebration. Sometimes I like ‘ice in the veins,’ but when it happens so fast and the crowd is so loud, I just go off my emotion. … I feel like I’ve put the work in, so when the moment comes I’m just confident I can make the best play to help the team win.”
That was it. That was the difference maker. Illinois came through with the game-changing plays in the biggest moments against Indiana. Dosunmu’s were obvious. So was Andres Feliz stripping Phinisee and diving on the loose ball with six seconds to play and the Illini clutching to a two-point lead. So was Trent Frazier having the wherewithal to call for a timeout before Feliz got into a jump ball situation.
“We were trying to get a stop — trying to do everything to win,” Feliz said. “We saw the loose ball, and it’s either them or us. You dive on it to help the team win.”
Sunday’s game was crucial for Illinois in several ways. The Big Ten title is still up for grabs. Wins now also help in two weeks when the NCAA tournament field is announced. Indiana was also fighting for its postseason life Sunday, with the Hoosiers closer to the NCAA tournament bubble.
Illinois kept its focus inward.
“It was a tough game,” Feliz said. “They’re obviously a great team. We made it about us. We know what we’re trying to accomplish. We were focused on doing our thing on both sides of the floor.”
Dosunmu referenced an interview he read with Penn State coach Pat Chambers after Sunday’s win. What Chambers said resonated with the Illinois guard and proved true as the Illini took down Indiana.
“(Chambers) basically said how it’s the end of the season, and games are going to come down to whatever team wants it more,” Dosunmu said. “It’s going to come down to those little plays, and it’s going to come down to who wants it more because it’s so late in the season.
“We know what’s at task. We know what we can accomplish. We’ve got to just keep winning, and it will take care of itself.”
The plays that Dosunmu and Feliz made late in the game define basketball in March. Dosunmu, based on his hyper specific music choice, is obviously ready for the first March with Illinois still contending in seven years. It’s something the Illini have discussed as a team.
“This is why you lift,” Underwood said. “This is why you run. This is why you sweat in July. This is why you keep lifting and keep doing the things we’re doing now and you push through it. You push through the dog days so that you can get to this point. I feel like we’re in a really great place, and I love the human beings in that locker room because of the character. Not only are we playing hard and it’s intense, but we’re also having fun. That’s a big part of this this time of year.”