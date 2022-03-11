CHICAGO — With a couple hundred Lemont students making a ruckus, Simeon forward Miles Rubin stepped up to the free-throw line on Monday night with every intention to clinch a super-sectional win for the Wolverines.
Rubin made both free throws, giving the Wolverines a 50-45 lead with under a minute to play at Credit Union 1 Arena.
“I was thinking about hitting those free throws,” Rubin said. “I shoot a lot of free throws, every day, so it prepared me for this moment.”
Those free throws and Rubin’s 22-point performance helped Simeon stave off a determined rally from upstart Lemont, securing a 52-47 win that punched Simeon’s ticket for a Class 3A state semifinal game against Metamora (29-6) at 11:45 a.m. on Friday at State Farm Center in Champaign.
A venue and town Rubin is quite familiar with. His older sister, Eva Rubin, played for the Illinois women’s basketball team the last two seasons.
And if the weekend goes to plan, the Wolverines will be taking a state championship trophy back up Interstate 57.
They aren’t satisfied with anything less.
“Getting downstate is not our goal,” said Robert Smith, Simeon’s coach in his 18th season leading the program. “Our goal is to win the state championship every year.”
It might be difficult to imagine anyone writing off a program that has won seven state championships, including six titles under Smith and a span of four straight championships from 2009-13.
But, after a disappointing summer slate, Smith said word was going around the city: These were not the Wolverines of the past.
“People looked at us like, ‘Hey, this is not a typical Simeon team. They’re not going to be very good. If you get the chance to beat them, you need to beat them now,’” Smith said. “Myself and the coaching staff, we thought differently from the very beginning.”
Smith welcomed the outside skepticism. When coaching an elite program that has featured players like the late Ben Wilson, Nick Anderson, Deon Thomas, Derrick Rose, Jabari Parker, Kendrick Nunn and a host of others, finding fodder to use as motivation is challenging.
The addition of Miles and Wesley Rubin from Homewood-Flossmoor gave the Wolverines a key injection of size and scoring. Miles, a 6-foot-9, 165-pound junior, averages 15.6 points and 9.8 rebounds. Wesley, a 6-7, 175-pound junior, averages 11 points and 7.2 rebounds. Between the Rubin twins and strong guard play from seasoned senior guards like Jaylen Drane and Aviyon Morris, the Wolverines have rounded into form, embracing a balanced lineup that doesn’t rely on one or two players to produce heavily. Drane is Simeon’s leading scorer at 17.4 points, but five Wolverines average in double figures.
While Smith’s standard hasn’t changed, he thinks playing with less pressure has helped.
“We knew it was fine for us to be not the hunted, like we normally are,” Smith said. “I told the guys we can come in the back door. Then, at the end of the party, we can leave out the front.”
Simeon has shown it can win with style, pushing out in transition and creating easy buckets, and in the halfcourt, clamping down defensively and scoring in their offensive sets.
“That’s a luxury we have,” Smith said. “We can play fast. We can play slow.”
After taking care of business in Chicago, it’s time to take the model downstate.
“My thing is just dominate the game where you can dominate it at,” Smith said. “Guys are 6-8, why would you be out on the perimeter shooting threes when you can be down in the post area getting easy baskets? That’s definitely what we’ve been doing and how we’ve been playing.”