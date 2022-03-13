CHAMPAIGN — The transition from Big Ten tournament to NCAA tournament is going to play out differently for Illinois this season.
Last year? The Illini bounced from one bubble in Indianapolis to the next after winning the Big Ten tournament championship. A mandated 24-hour quarantine for all players and coaches followed after entering NCAA lockdown.
After expending so much energy and effort to win three games in three days at Lucas Oil Stadium and claim a conference tournament title, Illinois emerged out the other end flat. The top-seeded Illini beat Drexel 78-49, but it wasn’t exactly an awe-inspiring performance.
Two days later, Illinois’ breakout 2020-21 season was finished. Loyola Chicago pulled the second-round upset 71-58 and sent the Illini back to Champaign.
The intervening period between the end of the Big Ten tournament — at least for Illinois — and the NCAA tournament is certainly not the same this season. The Illini (22-9) got bounced in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals on Friday against Indiana, and they were back in Champaign before dinner.
Where Illinois winds up in the NCAA tournament will be decided Sunday when the field is announced. The Illini — who will be taking part in a Selection Show watch party Sunday at the Traditions Club inside State Farm Center — are in play for a top-four seed after winning a share of the Big Ten regular-season title, but nothing is guaranteed.
Illinois’ approach and mindset heading into the NCAA tournament, though, will be different.
“I think last year we put so much emphasis on the Big Ten tournament because we felt we got slighted in the regular season,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “This year is Final Four. That’s the conversation. We’re having those talks. You’ve got to think it. You’ve got to believe it. You’ve got to dream it. You’ve got to control your own destiny.
“It’s the time of year where it’s one game and you’re out. It’s the abruptness of the end, which I’ve talked about many times. We’ve got to be conscious of that.”
Last year’s NCAA tournament experience — and disappointment — was illuminating. The edge Illinois played with at the end of the regular season and into the Big Ten tournament was missing in the pinnacle event of the sport.
The NCAA tournament was new to nearly every player on the roster. Only Tyler Underwood, then in his final season as a walk-on guard, had ever been on a team that made it to that postseason level.
“We didn’t have enough experience in the locker room,” Underwood said. “We just kind thought it was going to happen. That we were going to win games in the tournament. It doesn’t work like that. We’ve got to be better than that, and we will be.”
Most of last year’s team that experienced all of the emotions of being on the wrong end of an NCAA tournament upset is back. It was a moment not easily forgotten — and one the Illini have reminded each other of in order to forestall a repeat.
“The postseason mindset is all or nothing,” Illinois junior center Kofi Cockburn said. “Last year, we didn’t have many dudes with experience in the tournament. It’s about carrying that feeling we had last year when we lost.”
Illinois began addressing those issues last summer. It’s also been an ongoing conversation throughout the season. There’s a better understanding, then, of what stringing together six consecutive wins to win an NCAA championship takes.
“You’ve got to be dialed in almost to perfection because you don’t get this opportunity back,” Illinois sophomore forward Coleman Hawkins said. “Anything can happen, and your season can be gone like that — just like last year. You can’t really make mistakes around this time — especially in the tournaments. It’s one game, and you’ve kind of got to be perfect. There’s no looking back. Whatever happens, happens, but you’ve got to come in and kind of be perfect. Know your role, know your job, know what you’re doing every night and you’ll be successful.”