CHAMPAIGN — Deon Thomas will be on the call for Illinois’ Oct. 23 exhibition opener against St. Francis (Ill.) as the hall of famer resumes his duties with the Fighting Illini Sports Network.
Suffice it to say, Thomas can’t wait for the 2021-22 college basketball season to start. A handful of opportunities to watch Illinois in the preseason — including last week’s open practice at State Farm Center — has only heightened Thomas’ excitement.
“I’m more excited probably than the players themselves,” Thomas said. “I’m ready to get out there, and I’m ready to see them. After watching those guys in practice, I was starting to think I was 30 years younger and that I could get out there with them. Then, I quickly realized when I was going up the stairs and my knees were creaking that my time has passed.”
Thomas has been impressed with what he’s seen from Illinois in the practices he’s been able to watch this fall. There’s the obvious, of course, with Kofi Cockburn back to be a dominant force in the middle, Andre Curbelo wielding his basketball black magic with the ball in his hands and a slew of veteran players led by super-senior guard Trent Frazier.
What stood out to Thomas the most, though, was the lack of the quantity of typical preseason mistakes. They just tend to happen each year as teams get back into a practice rhythm that’s a bit more intense than offseason workouts. Thomas saw fewer than he expected from the Illini.
“I loved the camaraderie that I saw on the court and how the guys treated one another and how the guys dealt with one another, how they worked with the freshmen and how the freshmen listened to and worked with the upperclassmen,” Thomas said.
The effort of freshmen guards Luke Goode, R.J. Melendez and Brandin Podziemski certainly caught Thomas’ attention. All three have an uphill climb to playing time this season given the depth of experience ahead of them. Getting playing time on the wing would mean taking it from guys like Jacob Grandison and Da’Monte Williams. No easy task there.
“Of course, when you have freshmen, you always are looking for mistakes,” Thomas said. “You’re looking for them to be a little bit aloof. I didn’t see any of that. I saw some guys that were really focused with what was going on and took coaching. I didn’t see any long faces or heads hanging or anything like that.
“We go deep before we even get to the freshmen. It gives them an opportunity to learn, to grow, because college basketball is not the same as high school basketball. I think they’re learning that now as they go up against Trent Frazier and some of the other guys day-to-day in practice.”
Thomas has long been a proponent of Illinois’ roster depth this offseason. The program’s all-time leading scorer was even touting that depth before Cockburn decided to return for his junior season. That just topped off the Illini’s depth of talent that includes two super-senior guards in Frazier and Williams, several other returning players and key transfer additions Alfonso Plummer and Omar Payne.
“We haven’t had a team this talented since ’05,” Thomas said. “You’d have to go back — ’05, ’89 — to look at a team that has this much talent all over the court. One of the things we suffered with last year was maybe some size and length on the wings. … That’s one of those areas where we’ve really vastly improved. Then, our shooting. We’ve got so many shooters on the court, man, Kofi’s going to be playing a lot of one-on-one basketball, and that’s not real good for the Big Ten and the rest of the country.”
Even with that depth of talent on the Illinois roster, Thomas refers back to what he’s seen in practice from a chemistry standpoint.
How the Illini interact with each other and with the coaching staff. That carries as much weight — if not considerably more, in Thomas’ opinion — than individual skill sets.
“The greatest player ever needed another guy named Scottie Pippen and another guy named Horace Grant and another guy named Dennis Rodman in order to win basketball games,” Thomas said, obviously referencing Michael Jordan. “It’s the same thing on this level. If you don’t have a team that’s all working in the same direction for the same cause, then you’re going to struggle. It’s great to see the buy-in or the belief in the way coach coaches and the way he has laid down the rule of law.”