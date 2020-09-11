CHAMPAIGN — Injuries plagued Illinois' wide receivers throughout the 2019 season. By the Redbox Bowl, the Illini were down to five healthy receivers and were missing the likes of Josh Imatorbhebe, Ricky Smalling and Trevon Sidney. Smalling's removal from the roster during the summer just added to some lingering depth issues.
That depth received a boost from an unlikely source, though. Illinois' luck on waivers for immediate eligibility for transfers hasn't been great. Miami transfer wide receiver Brian Hightower changed that last month when his waiver was approved. A second waiver was granted Friday to Missouri transfer wide receiver Khmari Thompson.
"Thank you to the NCAA for granting me immediate eligibility and allowing me to play football this fall or when we are granted to play," Thompson tweeted early Friday afternoon. "I will not comment on the waiver, but I look forward to a great 2020 season with my team and accomplishing our goals."
When Thompson, Hightower and the rest of the Illini actually play next is still to be determined. The Big Ten postponed its fall season in August and has yet to announce a plan for its resumption.
Thompson committed to Illinois in July after two seasons at Missouri. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound receiver played in just three games in the 2018 season and didn't record any statistics. He had a knee injury heading into the 2019 season and then never made it into the Tigers' wide receiver rotation and did not appear in any games.
Thompson was a two-sport athlete at Missouri also running track. Track was his main focus in high school at Central Gwinnett (Ga.), and he did not play football as a sophomore or junior. Thompson got back on the football field as a senior and caught 83 passes for 1,131 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Thompson and Hightower are two of eight transfers added by Illinois this offseason. Their waivers means they'll be able to play alongside a quintet of graduate transfers. That group also includes fellow wide receiver Desmond Dan (New Mexico State), tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe (Southern California), offensive lineman Blake Jeresaty (Wofford) and defensive linemen Roderick Perry (South Carolina State) and Chinedu Udeogu (California). Former Mississippi State offensive lineman is the only remaining sit-out transfer.