DANVILLE — Allison Thompson’s youth cross-country career was defined by the “always a bridesmaid, never a bride” mantra for its first four years.
“I had always been really, really close to making it to state,” the Danville junior said. “Almost every year I’ve been one person off going to state.”
That was very literal during her freshman season with the Vikings.
Thompson rated 29th in the 2019 Class 2A Decatur MacArthur Sectional with a 3-mile time of 19 minutes, 53.73 seconds. The top-10 athletes not on a state-qualifying team moved on individually.
Thompson was No. 11.
“It was really frustrating,” Thompson said. “During the race, I didn’t know that one person in front of me was the reason I didn’t go to state. ... I would’ve pushed myself to pass them.”
Thompson possessed the ability to be a state runner. She just needed to unlock it.
And she discovered the key this fall.
Thompson will represent Danville at Saturday’s 11 a.m. Class 2A girls’ state championship, conducted with all the other state races at Peoria’s Detweiller Park.
“Finally achieving that goal, I’m really proud of myself,” Thompson said. “I pushed myself so that I knew 100 percent I’d make it to state.”
Thompson dashed to third place in the 2A Richland County Regional on Oct. 23, clocking a time of 19:16.25. She then handled the 2A Decatur MacArthur Sectional layout at Hickory Point Golf Course the following week in a time of 20:01.32, good for 16th place overall.
She was the No. 8 individual to qualify for state from a competitive sectional field at a course significantly impacted by rain.
“I couldn’t stop smiling,” Thompson said of her reaction afterward. “When I saw how muddy (the course) was, I got scared. Like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I can’t believe I’m going to run 3 miles in the mud.’ I made sure to tie my shoes really tight so they didn’t come off in the mud.”
Vikings coach Chris Dryer enjoyed seeing Thompson’s joy for the outcome.
“She was speechless. She was totally emotional over it,” Dryer said. “She was all nervous before the meet. This week in practice, she’s been super low-key, relaxed. (Running at state) is just playing with house money.”
Dryer isn’t surprised that Thompson is finding her inner distance runner as a junior.
“She’s still learning what she can do,” Dryer said. “She’s so new to being at the top. I was talking with her about the regional race, where all the sudden with 800 meters to go she’s half a stride ahead of everybody. She’s gone from middle of the pack to, at the end of the season, running at the front of the pack.”
Dryer said hard work is one cause for this growth. But there’s more to it than that. Namely unlocking that state-caliber ability.
Thompson feels she did just that in the First to the Finish Invitational on Sept. 11, coincidentally held at Detweiller Park. Thompson crossed the finish line in 19:32.5 to rank 39th in the girls’ 2A field. It was a new personal-best time.
“I was very surprised when I saw my time at the end, but it’s such a big race. I feel like there were so many people around me, pushing me to run faster and faster,” Thompson said. “I was always scared to be in the front of the pack, but after that I realized I can do it and it’s not impossible.”
One interesting aspect of Thompson’s current cross-country situation is that she’s just one of two girls on Dryer’s roster, along with Kira Dudley. This leads to her practicing with Danville’s four boys’ runners.
“I’ve been trying to keep up with them so that I can do better in my races,” Thompson said.
“She’s the hardest worker,” Dryer added. “She’ll go out and do whatever you ask with no questions. Nothing at all. She believes in what she’s doing, and she pushes hard.”
That’s led Thompson to the biggest stage of the IHSA cross-country season. She’ll tackle the Detweiller Park course once more with a specific goal in mind.
“I’m just hoping to get a PR and shoot for under 19 minutes,” Thompson said. “It’s definitely one of my favorite courses to run on. It’s really flat, and I always have good times there.”
When asked about the potential of her cracking the all-state top 25, Thompson preferred to stick with her time-based mission.
“It’s not really about placing for state. To me, it’s just more about my time,” Thompson said. “But it’d be great to get like top 50.”
Dryer seems to feel that’s a reasonable target.
“She knows what to do to try and get out toward the front, and whatever happens happens,” he said. “She’s not afraid to run with those top girls.”