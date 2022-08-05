LOOKING AHEAD
The Chargers’ nine-game schedule:
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 26 at Urbana 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 vs. Peoria Manual 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 vs. Peoria Richwoods 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 at Champaign Central 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 vs. Danville 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 at Bloomington 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 at Peoria Notre Dame 1 p.m.
Oct. 14 at Collinsville 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 vs. Normal West 7 p.m.
POSTSEASON HYPE
A snippet of the Chargers’ playoff history:
➜ Centennial snuck into the Class 6A playoffs at 5-4 in the fall of 2021 and snapped a postseason drought that dated back to 2015. That season’s team finished 5-4 as well before losing in the opening round of the 6A playoffs — something the 2021 Chargers avoided.
➜ Last season’s surprise win over No. 3 seed Chicago Kenwood marked Centennial’s first playoff win since 2006, when the Chargers defeated Class 6A opponents Crete-Monee and Oak Lawn Richards before bowing out to Oak Forest.
➜ The Chargers are seeking back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time since 2014-15 and their first season with more than six wins since 2006, when the team finished its playoff run at 8-4 overall.
UNDER THE RADAR
Get to know sophomore quarterback Kellen Davis:
The second-year playcaller will be providing his services under center as the Chargers prepare for the post-Brady Boatright era. Mobility is an area in which Davis shines, but his all-around skill set will help Centennial navigate a tough Big 12 Conference. “He’s probably one of, if not the best all-around athlete on the team,” coach Kyle Jackson said. “He’s a stud. He brings speed, leadership and athleticism.”