LOOKING AHEAD
The Raiders’ nine-game slate:
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 25 at Hoopeston Area/Armstong-Potomac 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 vs. Oakwood 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 vs. Salt Fork 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 vs. Seneca 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 at Momence 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 at Clifton Central 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 at Dwight 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 vs. Watseka 7 p.m.
POSTSEASON HYPE
A snippet of the Raiders’ playoff history:
➜ Iroquois West is looking to make the postseason in consecutive years for the first time since three appearances from 2001-03 that culminated with a Class 2A state championship in 2003.
➜ Last season’s 8-3 record and a trip to the second round of the 1A playoffs, marked the program’s first trip to the postseason since 2006.
➜ Current coach Jason Thiele is the fourth coach in Iroquois West history to lead the program to the playoffs, joining John Boma, R.J. Haines and Ryan Pearson.
WHO AREN’T THEY TALKING ABOUT ENOUGH?Get to know junior lineman Jace Pankey
On a senior-led Iroquois West team, one of its juniors could make the biggest effect on if the Raiders have another successful season. Pankey is expected to start this fall, something he’s done since his freshman year. But on a line that has included two Division I recruits in now-graduated Clayton Leonard and senior Cannon Leonard, he’s easy to overlook. “He’s getting that recognition at the FCS level and below when going to these camps and showcases and stuff,” Thiele said, “but there’s not a lot of push for him in the in the media yet.”