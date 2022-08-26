Looking ahead
The Bulldogs' nine-game schedule:
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 26 vs. Morton 7 p.m.
Sep. 2 vs. Effingham 7:30 p.m.
Sep. 9 at Mt. Zion 7 p.m.
Sep. 16 at Lincoln 7 p.m.
Sep. 23 vs. Charleston 7 p.m.
Sep. 30 vs. Quincy Notre Dame 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 vs. Taylorville 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 at Mattoon 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 at Bloomington 7 p.m.
POSTSEASON HYPE
A snippet of the Bulldogs' playoff history
— The fall of 2021 marked the first time the Bulldogs had played 12 games in a season since 2005, when they went 11-2 and advanced to the semifinal round of the Class 5A playoffs.
— Mahomet-Seymour returned to the playoffs last season for the first time since 2017. The Bulldogs' breakout season allowed them to surpass their win total (11) from the previous three seasons combined (nine).
— If good things come in pairs, Bulldogs fans have reason for optimism. The aforementioned 2005 season followed a successful 2004 campaign in which the Bulldogs finished 11-1.
Under the radar
Get to know more about the Bulldogs' linemen
The Bulldogs' explosive offense features plenty of talent at the skill positions, but coach Jon Adkins' trenches are stocked with ability as well. "They do a fantastic job," senior linebacker Nick Golden said. "They're never going to get their name in the paper, but they do their job day in and day out." Three of the Bulldogs' starting offensive lineman are seniors, with sophomores Tyson Finch and Kolton Metcalf-Polous set to start as well.