LOOKING AHEAD
The Sages’ nine-game schedule:
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 26 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 at Chillicothe IVC 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 vs. Milwaukee Academy of Science 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 at Bloomington Central Catholic 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 vs. Pontiac 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 at Rantoul 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 vs. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 vs. Prairie Central 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 at Unity 7 p.m.
POSTSEASON HYPEA snippet of the Sages’ playoff history:
➜ Coach Cully Welter has led Monticello to the Class 3A playoffs in every season of his tenure, which dates back to 2009. The lone exception was the pandemic-shortened spring 2021 season that didn’t feature playoffs, though the Sages finished that slate at 6-0.
➜ Monticello went 14-0 and won its only state championship in 2018, defeating Byron 24-20 in the Class 3A state title game at Memorial Stadium. It was Welter’s fourth state title; he won three while at Aledo in 1998, 2001 and 2002.
➜ During Welter’s tenure, Monticello has qualified for the postseason more times (12) than it had in school history prior (11). The program’s best four-season stretch came between 2015 and 2018, when it went 45-5. The Sages are 119-33 under Welter overall.
UNDER THE RADARGet to know the Sages’ offensive line:
Monticello boasts the ability to compete up front. The Sages return a number of starters from last season’s offensive line, including sophomore Evan Wassom, who earned All-Illini Prairie Conference honors as a freshman last fall. The group has made strides over the summer. “Last year, we had games where we had three starters that were 165 pounds or lighter,” said Mike Allen, who coaches the offensive and defensive lines. “We’re a little excited about how hard they push themselves.”