LOOKING AHEAD
The Storm’s nine-game slate:
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 27 vs. Dwight Noon
Sept. 2 at Momence 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 vs. Seneca 1 p.m.
Sept. 16 at Iroquois West 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 vs. Westville 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 vs. Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac Noon
Oct. 22 vs. Oakwood Noon
POSTSEASON HYPE
A snippet of the Storm’s playoff history:
➜ Salt Fork has never posted a losing season since its inception in 2014. Not counting the pandemic-impacted spring 2021 season, a 5-4 record in its inaugural campaign stands as the Storm’s worst mark.
➜ The Storm advanced to the second round of the Class 1A playoffs in 2015 and 2016 but hasn’t done so since. The school of 255 students has qualified for the 1A playoffs six times.
➜ Before consolidating with Catlin to form Salt Fork, Jamaica qualified for the postseason 13 consecutive times from 2001 through 2013, including a 12-1 campaign that ended in the 2008 1A semifinals. All but one season was under the direction of Brian Plotner.
WHO THEY AREN’T TALKING ABOUT ENOUGHGet to know senior running back/safety Brayden Maskel:
Maskel didn’t have a starting role at the onset of his junior campaign. But as the Storm dealt with wear and tear over the course of last fall, Maskel found himself in a position to showcase his abilities. “He took advantage of it,” coach Joe Hageman said. “I’m expecting some big things out of him this year. He was a kid that, last year, didn’t have a spot. (But he worked his way into being) possibly a two-way starter for us.”