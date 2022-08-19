LOOKING AHEAD
The Rockets’ nine-game schedule:
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 26 at Prairie Central 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 at St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 vs. Chillicothe IVC 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 at Paris 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 vs. Bloomington CC 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 at Pontiac 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 vs. Rantoul 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 vs. Monticello 7 p.m.
POSTSEASON HYPE
A snippet of the Rockets’ playoff history:
The Rockets have qualified for the IHSA playoffs in nearly every season of coach Scott Hamilton
- ‘s 28-year tenure. The exceptions are when the Rockets finished 4-5 in 2018 and posted a 5-0 record in the spring 2021 season, in which there was no postseason.
- Since making a run to the Class 2A state championship game in 2000, the Rockets have played in five Class 3A state title games in 2005, 2009, 2012, 2015 and 2021. All six appearances have resulted in a runner-up trophy.
- Unity’s last regular-season loss was on Aug. 30, 2019, when Chillicothe IVC scored a narrow 21-20 win at Hicks Field in Tolono. Since then, the Rockets are 22-0 in regular-season games in a stretch that includes undefeated campaigns in the spring and fall of 2021.
UNDER THE RADAR
Get to know Rockets junior wide receiver Aiden Porter:
Porter is poised to see an increased role in the Rockets’ offense following the departure of leading wide receiver Dillon Rutledge. “When you’re stepping in for a guy that caught 80 balls the year before, there’s going to be a spotlight on you,” Hamilton said. The 6-foot, 165-pound Porter will take on an added role within an offense that also features a new starting quarterback in senior Cale Rawdin.