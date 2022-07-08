POSTSEASON HYPE
A snippet of the Tigers’ playoff history:
➜ The Tigers returned to the playoffs in the fall of 2021 for the first time since 2017. A winless season in 2018 was followed by consecutive 4-5 campaigns and a 3-3 mark in the shortened spring 2021 season.
➜ Westville was among the most consistent programs in the state from 2015 through 2017. The Tigers tallied a 28-5 record and recorded two undefeated regular seasons.
➜ In Guy Goodlove’s 28 seasons at the helm of the program, the Tigers have gone 154-128 and qualified for the playoffs 14 times, including eight straight appearances from 2004 to 2011.
WHO THEY AREN’T TALKING ABOUT ENOUGHGet to know senior quarterback
Drew Wichtowski
➜ The Tigers’ signal-caller is used to catching passes, not throwing them. But optimism is high in Wichtowski’s chance to make the switch from tight end to quarterback a successful one. “We thought he was an all-conference tight end, although it’s very hard for tight ends to make all-conference,” Goodlove said. The coach feels athletic ability and football IQ are two of Wichtowski’s strengths. “(He’s) extremely intelligent, throws a really nice ball,” Goodlove said, “and we think he’ll do a fine job guiding our offense.”