Three local girls' basketball programs received a No. 1 postseason seed: Mahomet-Seymour in Class 3A, St. Joseph-Ogden in Class 2A and Tri-County in Class 1A.
This information was released Thursday afternoon along with all IHSA girls' hoops postseason seeds.
Playoff brackets are due out Friday afternoon and will indicate regional matchups. First-round regional games are slated for Saturday, Feb. 12 to kick off the postseason.
Below are all sub-sectional draws involving at least one local school. Asterisks denote schools that are hosting a regional.
Class 3A Lincoln Sectional (feeds into Highland Super-Sectional)
Sub-Sectional A
1. Springfield
*2. Rochester
3. Springfield Southeast
4. Decatur MacArthur
5. Chatham Glenwood
6. Springfield Lanphier
7. Mt. Zion
*8. Jacksonville
9. Decatur Eisenhower
Sub-Sectional B
1. Mahomet-Seymour
2. Lincoln
*3. Champaign Central
*4. Normal West
5. Bloomington
6. Centennial
7. Danville
8. Urbana
9. Rantoul
Class 2A Monticello Sectional (feeds into Vandalia Super-Sectional)
Sub-Sectional A
1. Pana
2. Paris
*3. Clinton
*4. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond
5. Unity
6. Monticello
7. Warrensburg-Latham
8. Shelbyville
9. Maroa-Forsyth
10. Sullivan
11. Sangamon Valley
12. Tri-Valley
Sub-Sectional B
1. Teutopolis
2. Fairfield
*3. Marshall
4. Robinson
5. Flora
6. Mt. Carmel
7. Carmi-White County
8. Newton
*9. Salem
10. Vandalia
11. Palestine-Hutsonville
12. Lawrenceville
Class 2A Peotone Sectional (feeds into Morton College Super-Sectional)
Sub-Sectional A
1. St. Joseph-Ogden
2. Oakwood
*3. Paton-Buckley-Loda
4. Iroquois West
5. Hoopeston Area
*6. Bishop McNamara
7. Clifton Central
8. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
9. Westville
10. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
11. Momence
Sub-Sectional B
1. Fieldcrest
2. Peotone
3. Prairie Central
4. Beecher
5. Herscher
*6. Seneca
7. El Paso-Gridley
8. Coal City
9. Pontiac
10. Wilmington
11. Manteno
*12. Reed-Custer
Class 1A Tuscola Sectional (feeds into Wayne City Super-Sectional)
Sub-Sectional A
*1. Tri-County
2. Salt Fork
3. Tuscola
4. Armstrong-Potomac
5. Arcola
6. Okaw Valley
*7. Meridian
8. Central A&M
9. Georgetown-Ridge Farm
10. Villa Grove
11. Chrisman
Sub-Sectional B
1. Neoga
2. Effingham St. Anthony
3. Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City
*4. Altamont
*5. Cumberland
6. Dieterich
7. South Central
8. North Clay
9. Brownstown/St. Elmo
10. Stewardson-Strasburg
11. Casey-Westfield
12. Ramsey
13. Martinsville
Class 1A Blue Ridge Sectional (feeds into Serena Super-Sectional)
Sub-Sectional A
1. Mt. Pulaski
2. St. Teresa
3. Heyworth
*4. Cerro Gordo/Bement
*5. LeRoy
6. St. Thomas More
7. Uni High
8. Decatur Lutheran
9. Fisher
10. DeLand-Weldon
11. Blue Ridge
12. Argenta-Oreana
Sub-Sectional B
*1. Watseka
2. Milford
3. Lexington
*4. Ridgeview
5. Grant Park
6. Cissna Park
7. Tri-Point
8. Illinois Lutheran
9. Kankakee Grace
10. Donovan
11. Cornerstone
12. Normal Calvary