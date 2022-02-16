Six area programs are part of the latest Associated Press high school basketball polls, which dropped Wednesday afternoon. It marked the final girls' rankings of the 2021-22 season and the penultimate boys' listing of the campaign.
Below are the complete rankings, voted upon by a media contingent that includes News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.
|Class 4A Boys
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Glenbard West (7)
|29-1
|70
|1
|2. Glenbrook South
|28-2
|54
|2
|3. Whitney Young
|20-9
|51
|NR
|4. Normal Community
|28-2
|50
|4
|5. New Trier
|27-3
|36
|5
|6. Kenwood
|22-7
|31
|3
|7. Curie
|24-6
|25
|8
|8. Moline
|26-4
|15
|9
|9. Wheaton Warrenville South
|25-2
|14
|6
|10. Oswego East
|27-1
|12
|7
Others receiving votes: Rolling Meadows 10. Glenbrook North 9. Bolingbrook 2. Quincy 2. Rockford Auburn 1. Lyons 1. Larkin 1. Homewood-Flossmoor 1.
|Class 3A Boys
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Simeon (7)
|23-4
|79
|1
|2. Hillcrest
|24-3
|69
|2
|3. East St. Louis
|22-5
|57
|4
|4. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (1)
|28-2
|55
|3
|5. Hyde Park
|19-7
|49
|5
|6. Harvey Thornton
|19-5
|35
|6
|7. Burlington Central
|27-3
|22
|7
|8. Centralia
|25-3
|20
|9
|9. Chicago Mt. Carmel
|25-4
|18
|8
|10. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights)
|18-9
|13
|10
Others receiving votes: Kankakee 8. Metamora 6. Lemont 4. Lake Forest 2. Peoria Notre Dame 1. Olney (Richland County) 1. Rock Island 1.
|Class 2A Boys
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Leo (10)
|21-4
|109
|1
|2. DePaul College Prep (1)
|21-4
|97
|2
|3. El Paso-Gridley
|25-2
|81
|4
|4. Clark
|19-4
|79
|3
|5. Nashville
|21-4
|42
|T5
|6. Breese Central
|23-5
|27
|T5
|7. Chicago (Perspectives Charter Leadership)
|24-5
|26
|T10
|(tie) Monticello
|27-3
|26
|8
|(tie) Rockford Lutheran
|23-6
|26
|9
|10. Orr
|15-5
|24
|T5
Others receiving votes: Breese Mater Dei 19. Teutopolis 14. Beecher 7. Murphysboro 7. Momence 6. Kankakee (McNamara) 6. Hamilton County 4. Rockridge 2. Riverdale 1. North Lawndale 1. Eureka 1.
|Class 1A Boys
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Scales Mound (3)
|28-2
|93
|1
|2. Yorkville Christian (7)
|16-13
|86
|3
|3. Fulton
|28-3
|79
|2
|4. Liberty
|23-5
|58
|5
|5. Altamont
|23-6
|34
|NR
|(tie) Concord Triopia
|25-4
|34
|8
|7. Macon Meridian
|22-6
|29
|4
|8. Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg
|23-5
|18
|NR
|9. Peoria Christian
|23-6
|15
|7
|(tie) Steeleville
|22-6
|15
|NR
|(tie) Tuscola
|22-6
|15
|6
Others receiving votes: South Beloit 14. Midland 10. East Dubuque 8. Madison 8. Jacksonville Routt 8. Effingham St. Anthony 7. Augusta Southeastern 6. Chicago (Fenger) 6. Metro-East Lutheran 3. Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 2. Monmouth United 1.
|Class 4A Girls
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Stevenson (4)
|30-2
|64
|1
|2. Benet (2)
|25-3
|60
|4
|3. Edwardsville (1)
|25-4
|46
|3
|4. Loyola
|27-3
|44
|7
|5. Barrington
|24-5
|43
|6
|6. Kenwood
|19-6
|29
|2
|7. Naperville North
|27-3
|27
|5
|8. Whitney Young
|20-5
|19
|NR
|9. Bolingbrook
|19-5
|13
|NR
|10. Fremd
|25-6
|10
|8
Others receiving votes: Joliet West 8. Hersey 8. Normal Community 5. Geneva 5. O'Fallon 2. Lyons 1. Hononegah 1.
|Class 3A Girls
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Nazareth (4)
|27-2
|75
|2
|2. Geneseo (4)
|30-1
|74
|1
|3. Peoria Central
|25-3
|66
|3
|4. Peoria Notre Dame
|25-3
|53
|5
|5. Sycamore
|28-2
|47
|4
|6. Mattoon
|27-2
|35
|6
|7. Morton
|24-5
|34
|7
|8. Washington
|24-5
|16
|NR
|9. Montini
|22-8
|12
|10
|10. Mahomet-Seymour
|27-4
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: Lincoln 9. Bethalto Civic Memorial 5. Metamora 3.
|Class 2A Girls
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Winnebago (7)
|30-2
|97
|2
|2. Pana (1)
|31-1
|81
|T3
|3. Quincy Notre Dame (1)
|24-3
|78
|1
|4. Illini West (Carthage)
|29-2
|69
|T3
|5. Chicago (Noble Street Butler) (1)
|23-9
|63
|5
|6. Fieldcrest
|30-2
|43
|8
|(tie) Paris
|26-4
|43
|6
|8. Peotone
|26-4
|30
|9
|9. Carterville
|24-6
|14
|7
|(tie) Teutopolis
|20-7
|14
|10
Others receiving votes: Freeburg 9. Clinton 4. Sherrard 2. Carlinville 2. Rockridge 1.
|Class 1A Girls
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Brimfield (7)
|26-4
|88
|1
|2. Okawville (2)
|28-2
|82
|2
|3. Tri-County
|26-3
|73
|3
|4. Galena
|27-3
|61
|5
|5. Brown County
|28-5
|51
|6
|6. Serena
|29-2
|40
|9
|7. Mendon Unity
|25-5
|26
|4
|8. Christopher
|22-4
|20
|10
|9. Orangeville
|27-4
|16
|7
|10. Havana
|22-7
|10
|NR
Others receiving votes: Elmwood 6. Cowden-Herrick 5. Abingdon (A.-Avon) 3. Neoga 3. Pecatonica 3. Effingham St. Anthony 3. Lanark Eastland 2. River Ridge 2. Father McGivney Catholic 1.
