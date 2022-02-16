Listen to this article

Six area programs are part of the latest Associated Press high school basketball polls, which dropped Wednesday afternoon. It marked the final girls' rankings of the 2021-22 season and the penultimate boys' listing of the campaign.

Below are the complete rankings, voted upon by a media contingent that includes News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.

Class 4A Boys
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Glenbard West (7)29-1701
2. Glenbrook South28-2542
3. Whitney Young20-951NR
4. Normal Community28-2504
5. New Trier27-3365
6. Kenwood22-7313
7. Curie24-6258
8. Moline26-4159
9. Wheaton Warrenville South25-2146
10. Oswego East27-1127

Others receiving votes: Rolling Meadows 10. Glenbrook North 9. Bolingbrook 2. Quincy 2. Rockford Auburn 1. Lyons 1. Larkin 1. Homewood-Flossmoor 1.

Class 3A Boys
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Simeon (7)23-4791
2. Hillcrest24-3692
3. East St. Louis22-5574
4. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (1)28-2553 
5. Hyde Park19-7495
6. Harvey Thornton19-5356
7. Burlington Central27-3227
8. Centralia25-3209
9. Chicago Mt. Carmel25-4188
10. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights)18-91310

Others receiving votes: Kankakee 8. Metamora 6. Lemont 4. Lake Forest 2. Peoria Notre Dame 1. Olney (Richland County) 1. Rock Island 1.

Class 2A Boys
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Leo (10)21-41091
2. DePaul College Prep (1)21-4972 
3. El Paso-Gridley25-2814
4. Clark19-4793
5. Nashville21-442T5
6. Breese Central23-527T5
7. Chicago (Perspectives Charter Leadership)24-526T10
(tie) Monticello27-3268
(tie) Rockford Lutheran23-6269
10. Orr15-524T5

Others receiving votes: Breese Mater Dei 19. Teutopolis 14. Beecher 7. Murphysboro 7. Momence 6. Kankakee (McNamara) 6. Hamilton County 4. Rockridge 2. Riverdale 1. North Lawndale 1. Eureka 1.

Class 1A Boys
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Scales Mound (3)28-2931
2. Yorkville Christian (7)16-13863
3. Fulton28-3792
4. Liberty23-5585
5. Altamont23-634NR
(tie) Concord Triopia25-4348
7. Macon Meridian22-6294
8. Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg23-518NR
9. Peoria Christian23-6157
(tie) Steeleville22-615NR
(tie) Tuscola22-6156

Others receiving votes: South Beloit 14. Midland 10. East Dubuque 8. Madison 8. Jacksonville Routt 8. Effingham St. Anthony 7. Augusta Southeastern 6. Chicago (Fenger) 6. Metro-East Lutheran 3. Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 2. Monmouth United 1.

Class 4A Girls
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Stevenson (4)30-2641
2. Benet (2)25-3604
3. Edwardsville (1)25-4463
4. Loyola27-3447
5. Barrington24-5436
6. Kenwood19-6292
7. Naperville North27-3275
8. Whitney Young20-519NR
9. Bolingbrook19-513NR
10. Fremd25-6108

Others receiving votes: Joliet West 8. Hersey 8. Normal Community 5. Geneva 5. O'Fallon 2. Lyons 1. Hononegah 1.

Class 3A Girls
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Nazareth (4)27-2752
2. Geneseo (4)30-1741
3. Peoria Central25-3663
4. Peoria Notre Dame25-3535
5. Sycamore28-2474
6. Mattoon27-2356
7. Morton24-5347
8. Washington24-516NR
9. Montini22-81210
10. Mahomet-Seymour27-411NR

Others receiving votes: Lincoln 9. Bethalto Civic Memorial 5. Metamora 3.

Class 2A Girls
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Winnebago (7)30-2972
2. Pana (1)31-181T3 
3. Quincy Notre Dame (1)24-3781
4. Illini West (Carthage)29-269T3
5. Chicago (Noble Street Butler) (1)23-9635
6. Fieldcrest30-2438
(tie) Paris26-4436
8. Peotone26-4309
9. Carterville24-6147
(tie) Teutopolis20-71410

Others receiving votes: Freeburg 9. Clinton 4. Sherrard 2. Carlinville 2. Rockridge 1.

Class 1A Girls
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Brimfield (7)26-4881
2. Okawville (2)28-2822
3. Tri-County26-3733
4. Galena27-3615
5. Brown County28-5516
6. Serena29-2409
7. Mendon Unity25-5264
8. Christopher22-42010
9. Orangeville27-4167
10. Havana22-710NR

Others receiving votes: Elmwood 6. Cowden-Herrick 5. Abingdon (A.-Avon) 3. Neoga 3. Pecatonica 3. Effingham St. Anthony 3. Lanark Eastland 2. River Ridge 2. Father McGivney Catholic 1.

 
Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

