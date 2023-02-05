Monticello
The defending Class 2A runner-up hasn't garnered as many headlines as Illini Prairie Conference foes Prairie Central and St. Joseph-Ogden this season. Still, the dark horse Sages warrant consideration. Drew Sheppard has taken on much of the team's scoring and rebounding, but don't overlook Trey Welter, Tylor Bundy and Raiden Colbert in the Sages' offense. Head coach Kevin Roy emphasizes defense, a critical component of success in February. The front of Monticello's roster may look entirely different than it did a year ago, but this isn't a team to take lightly in the postseason.
Salt Fork
The Storm have only lost twice this season. Luckily, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin isn't an opponent that they'll face in in the Class 1A postseason. Scorers Blake Hettmansberger, Blake Norton and Jameson Remole have helped the Storm's offense to 60-plus points six times this season. IHSA discus champion Garrett Taylor provides size in the low post and has helped the Storm's defense surrender more than 40 points as many times.
Tuscola
The Warriors have already locked up their fourth 20-win season under head coach Justin Bozarth. Now their sights are set on capturing the program's first sectional title since 2004 and their first state appearance in the IHSA state finals since 1989. There's reason to believe they can make a run, with Jordan Quinn filling a major scoring role and the likes of Josiah Hortin, Kamden Sweetnam, Parker James and Chris Boyd rounding out a talented core.