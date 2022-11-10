MAHOMET — Grace Rodebaugh is a good high school volleyball player.
Mahomet-Seymour’s senior outside hitter played an important role in the Bulldogs sweeping their Apollo Conference schedule this year — for the second season in a row — and compiling 32 victories overall.
And Rodebaugh hoped to be recruited by college volleyball coaches as well.
Then, something interesting happened at a club tournament last January.
“This University of Louisville coach was there, and I was like, ‘OK, this is weird. This is a big school for volleyball,’” Rodebaugh said. “Come to find out that she was the rowing coach. And I was like, ‘No way am I going to do this. This is crazy.’”
Plans are subject to change, though.
Rodebaugh was one of five M-S seniors to partake in a college signing ceremony at the high school on Wednesday evening. She joined reigning News-Gazette All-Area baseball Player of the Year Blake Wolters (Arizona baseball) and Mateo Casillas (Southern Illinois-Edwardsville baseball) in signing with a Division I program. Carter Selk (Quincy baseball) and Ben Wallace (Carroll College men’s cross-country) also finalized their college plans.
“I am so completely excited,” Rodebaugh said. “I love volleyball, obviously, but I’m ready to try something new.”
Rodebaugh will join coach Derek Copeland’s Louisville rowing team next school year. It was assistant coach Samantha Sarff who connected with Rodebaugh at the volleyball event.
“I knew nothing (about rowing). Then I called her, and she made it sound super appealing and super fun,” Rodebaugh said. “Overall athleticism is the main thing they look for. They look at your vertical (and) how fast it takes you to get up off the ground.”
M-S graduates Brea Benson (Ohio State) and London Acree (Kansas) also are rowing or have rowed collegiately. Monticello graduate Renni Fultz (Alabama) is doing the same.
“It was so fun to be on the water,” Rodebaugh said. “I’m just so excited to ... be part of a new family.”
Wolters verbally committed to Arizona this past July, after decommitting from Purdue. Casillas, meanwhile, didn’t settle upon SIUE until his senior year of high school had begun.
He attended a showcase event on the Cougars’ campus late in the summer and drew the attention of coach Sean Lyons and his staff.
“I had been down there for wrestling before, and I just loved the campus,” Casillas said. “I performed well on the day after a football game, on a Saturday, and Sunday they called me, wanted to offer.”
Casillas hit .362 with four home runs, 23 RBI, 14 walks and 19 hit-by-pitches as a junior outfielder last year with M-S baseball, which won a Class 3A regional plaque.
“They liked how diverse I was and how athletic I could be,” Casillas said of SIUE’s staff, “and that my hard work and determination could be a really big part of what they really like to see in their program.”
Casillas is a starting defensive lineman for undefeated M-S football, which visits Morris this Saturday for a Class 5A state quarterfinal game. He’s also a talented wrestler, earning N-G All-Area Wrestler of the Year status as a sophomore at 195 pounds.
“I’m not going to miss the weight cut in wrestling,” Casillas said. “But it’s definitely going to be weird to know I’m not training for one of those two sports in college.”