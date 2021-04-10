CHAMPAIGN — Jim Heffernan joked with his wife, Rebecca, on Thursday night that he was going to go cold turkey from wrestling for a year.
Stay out of Huff Hall for a year.
The impetus for that conversation was Heffernan’s retirement becoming official. His plan to stay away from the sport he either participated in or coached for nearly five decades, though, was met with some incredulity from his wife.
“She looked at me like I was half crazy,” Heffernan said Friday afternoon. “Odds are she will drag me to those places, as she’s a giant wrestling fan. Watching it from the seats is going to be a different experience. Some of those things I won’t miss are being so nervous sometimes you want to black out. I won’t miss the sleepless nights.
“But the competitive juices are still there enough if I go to a meet my heart rate is certainly going to rise. I’m going to try to keep my mouth quiet and mind my business. I hope I won’t have any regrets, but I’ll certainly have withdrawals. This has been an important part of my life for 49 years. I can’t walk away.”
Not entirely at least. But Heffernan is retiring after 12 seasons as Illinois’ head coach, 29 total with the program and 34 in the profession after starting at his alma mater Iowa as a graduate assistant in 1988.
It’s a decision Heffernan said he began discussing with Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman last fall. The timetable for this week’s announcement was set following the conclusion of the 2020-21 season, which saw the Illini add two more All-Americans to the lengthy list during Heffernan’s entire tenure as assistant and then leading the program. Try 73 All-Americans in 29 years, including 11 national champions.
But Heffernan still felt like the time to retire had come.
“I’ve been doing this a long time,” he said. “My energy levels are starting to drop a little bit. Things are starting to become a chore. That’s not what this has been for 33 years for me. This has been fun, it’s been enjoyable, it’s been my passion, it’s been my life’s work and it’s starting to become work. I don’t want my energy level to affect the program and where the program is going.”
Working through the 2020-21 season in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t help. Heffernan praised his athletes for handling a season unlike any other they had faced, but it was simply a challenging year. A plan for a week could change on Monday and then change again two days later.
“Over the course of a lot of years, the things you don’t like and the things that are hard just keep adding one more straw,” Heffernan said. “The pandemic was a big one — a big straw. It was a really hard year.”
The Heffernans don’t have any major plans for what will be a joint retirement come May. And that’s fine.
“Between the two of us, we’ve worked 63 years,” Heffernan said. “I think we’ve done our part. We’ve both kind of said the same thing. The goal here is to do whatever we want. That’s kind of the goal of retiring. You put your time in and then decide to do what you want.
“We’ve always enjoyed traveling, and we’ll travel quite a bit. Neither of us have anything planned in the immediate. That could change, but right now the goal is to do kind of what we choose to do.”
Heffernan, of course, will still keep an eye on Illinois. He invested nearly three decades in the program after leaving Oregon State with Mark Johnson and taking over the Illini program, and he’s discussed his wishes for the program with Whitman.
Continuity and consistency after nearly three decades of just that is at the top of his wish list. That could come from Whitman choosing one of Heffernan’s assistants to be next up for the top job. Jeremy Hunter has spent nearly two decades in Champaign working with Heffernan after a stellar career at Penn State. Former Illini Mike Poeta, a three-time All-American who was on the 2005 Big Ten championship team, returned to Champaign as an assistant five years ago.
“If I’m asked to advocate for either of them, I would,” said Heffernan, adding that both should be considered for the job. “The experience, obviously, is there. I think their desire to be here is obvious with the number of years they’ve been here. Consistency is important.”