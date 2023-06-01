Kickoff times for three Illinois football games were announced on Wednesday. Illini football writer and AP Top 25 voter Bob Asmussen weighs in:
Stars on the way
For the first time, Illinois will host Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff when Penn State comes to town on Sept. 16. Never mind that the game in Champaign actually starts at 11 a.m. The Fox crew includes Heisman winners Matt Leinart, Reggie Bush, Brady Quinn and Urban Meyer. Good-guy host Rob Stone will try to keep them on the tracks. It’s like “College GameDay” with a shorter history. Still, should be fun, especially to see what type of reaction Meyer gets after his successful stint at Ohio State that ended with plenty of scrutiny before his failure leading UI graduate Shahid Khan’s Jaguars in the NFL.
Was midnight not available?
Apparently the folks at FS1 do not care about newspaper deadlines. Otherwise, they would not have had the Oct. 6 Illinois home game against Nebraska kick off at 7 p.m. Granted, a night kickoff was bound to arrive at Memorial Stadium when the Illini and Cornhuskers met when it was announced earlier this offseason that the game would take place on a Friday night (Sorry, high school football fans). Request to Bret Bielema: Keep the ball on the ground. The coach will appreciate having an extra day to prepare for the next week’s game at Maryland, where former Illini offensive coordinator Mike Locksley awaits.
Long BUILDUP TO THE OPENER
Illinois opened the first two seasons under Bielema with Week 0 games agaist Nebraska and Wyoming that both kicked off under the hot, searing afternoon sun in late August at Memorial Stadium. This time, the Illini will be one of the last in the Big Ten to start, playing at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 2 against Toledo for its first season opener in September since 2019. A word of caution to Illinois fans who think the Illini will cruise past Toledo: Jason Candle brings back a very good Rockets’ team that went 9-5 last season, won the Mid-American Conference title game and beat Liberty in the Boca Raton Bowl.
STARTING TO SHAKE OUT
Here’s a look at what times we know and don’t know with the Illini’s schedule:
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Sept. 2 vs. Toledo 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 9 at Kansas TBA
Sept. 16 vs. Penn State 11 a.m.
Sept. 23 vs. Florida Atlantic TBA
Sept. 30 at Purdue 2:30, 3 or 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 6 vs. Nebraska 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 at Maryland 11 a.m., 2:30 or 3 p.m.
Oct. 21 vs. Wiscnsin 11 a.m., 2:30 or 3 p.m.
Nov. 4 at Minnesota TBA
Nov. 11 vs. Indiana TBA
Nov. 18 at Iowa TBA
Nov. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA