CHAMPAIGN — Kofi Cockburn is primed to have the type of March off the court that he saw Ayo Dosunmu experience a year ago. The Illinois junior has already claimed a pair of first team All-American honors from Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
More are likely to follow.
But Tuesday was all about the Big Ten, and Cockburn cleaned up. The 7-foot, 285-pound center was a unanimous All-Big Ten first-team selection as voted on by the league coaches and media with an extra All-Big Ten first-team honor via the Associated Press (where he somehow wasn’t a unanimous pick).
Cockburn missed out, though, in the same way Dosunmu did. Big Ten Player of the Year honors went to Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis this season a year after Dosunmu was edged out by Iowa’s Luka Garza last season.
Brad Underwood championed for Cockburn following Illinois’ regular-season finale win against Iowa that helped clinch a share of the Big Ten title. Cockburn put up 21 points and 14 rebounds against the Hawkeyes — a performance that was also his Big Ten-leading 15th double-double of the season.
“He should be in all those and should win all of those,” Underwood said about the postseason awards races where Cockburn is a factor. “He’s a difference maker, and he’s that on both ends.”
Cockburn’s rebounding average took a bit of a hit in the last couple weeks as he went four games without a double-double, but he’s still the only player in the country averaging at least 21 points and 10 rebounds. The Kingston, Jamaica, native ranks 11th nationally in scoring (21 ppg) and eighth in rebounding (10.6 rpg).
Cockburn wasn’t the only Illinois player to be honored Tuesday, though. Trent Frazier was a unanimous All-Big Ten second-team selection by both the conference coaches and media, and the senior guard was named to the All-Big Ten Defensive Team for the second consecutive season. It was also the second straight year where Frazier fell short of his goal of being named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, which went to Rutgers’ Caleb McConnell.
Frazier, who also earned AP All-Big Ten second-team honors, has set a few new career highs this season to balance out his game even more. Slotted into a primer ball handler role again because of Andre Curbelo’s injury issues, Frazier is averaging a career-high four assists to go with 12.1 points and 2.9 rebounds per game on top of his shutdown defensive ability.
“There’s not enough superlatives and adjectives to say about Trent,” Underwood said. “He’s had an unbelievable career and is one of the all-time greats to play here. He’s made the ultimate sacrifice to win. I hope when people think of Trent Frazier it’s not the records they think about. It’s the winning mentality and what he did to help this program turn the corner.”
Alfonso Plummer was the third Illinois player to snag a Big Ten honor Tuesday, with the senior guard an All-Big Ten third-team pick by both the coaches and media. The Utah transfer is averaging 15.1 points and 2.5 rebounds, but his primary impact on the Illini has been at the three-point arc. He’s already made a career high 91 three-pointers in 30 games, and his 41.7 percent efficiency is just shy of the career-high 42 percent mark he set in his first year at Utah.
“He’s the all-time best shooter that I’ve coached and been willing to be coached and willing to learn and accept every role,” Underwood said of Plummer. “He’s obviously a huge part of this team’s success.”
ALL-BIG TEN
Coaches panel
First Team
*Johnny Davis, So., G, Wisconsin
Jaden Ivey, So., G, Purdue
*Keegan Murray, So., F, Iowa
E.J. Liddell, Jr., F, Ohio State
*Kofi Cockburn, Jr., C, Illinois
*unanimous selection
Second Team
Trent Frazier, Sr., G, Illinois
Ron Harper Jr., Sr., G, Rutgers
Brad Davison, Sr., G, Wisconsin
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Jr., F, Indiana
Hunter Dickinson, So., C, Michigan
Zach Edey, So., C, Purdue
Third Team
Alfonso Plummer, Sr., G, Illinois
Geo Baker, Sr., G, Rutgers
Malaki Branham, Fr., G, Ohio State
Bryce McGowens, Fr., G, Nebraska
Gabe Brown, Sr., F, Michigan State
Trevion Williams, Sr., F, Purdue
Honorable Mention
Jordan Bohannon, Sr., G, Iowa
Fatts Russell, Sr., G, Maryland
Malik Hall, Jr., F, Michigan State
Jamison Battle, Jr., F, Minnesota
Payton Willis, Sr., G, Minnesota
John Harrar, Sr., F, Penn State
Sasha Stefanovic, Sr., G, Purdue
Tyler Wahl, Jr., F, Wisconsin
All-Freshman Team
Moussa Diabate, F, Michigan
Max Christie, G, Michigan State
Malaki Branham, G, Ohio State
Bryce McGowens, G, Nebraska
Chucky Hepburn, G, Wisconsin
All-Defensive Team
Trent Frazier, Sr., G, Illinois
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Jr., F, Indiana
E.J. Liddell, Jr., F, Ohio State
Caleb McConnell, Sr., G, Rutgers
Eric Hunter Jr., Sr., G, Purdue
Player of the year — Johnny Davis, So., G, Wisconsin
Defensive player of the year — Caleb McConnell, Sr., G, Rutgers
Freshman of the year — Malaki Branham, Fr., G, Ohio State
Sixth man of the year — Trevion Williams, Sr., F, Purdue
Coach of the year — Greg Gard, Wisconsin
Beat writer Scott Richey’s ballot
First Team
Johnny Davis, So., G, Wisconsin
Jaden Ivey, So., G, Purdue
Keegan Murray, So., F, Iowa
E.J. Liddell, Jr., F, Ohio State
Kofi Cockburn, Jr., C, Illinois
Second Team
Trent Frazier, Sr., G, Illinois
Ron Harper Jr., Sr., G, Rutgers
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Jr., F, Indiana
Hunter Dickinson, So., C, Michigan
Zach Edey, So., C, Purdue
Third Team
Alfonso Plummer, Sr., G, Illinois
Malaki Branham, Fr., G, Ohio State
Bryce McGowens, Fr., G, Nebraska
Jamison Battle, Jr., F, Minnesota
Trevion Williams, Sr., F, Purdue
Player of the year — 1. Kofi Cockburn, Jr., C, Illinois; 2. Johnny Davis, So., G, Wisconsin; 3. Keegan Murray, So., F, Iowa
Freshman of the year — Malaki Branham, Fr., G, Ohio State; 2. Bryce McGowens, Fr., G, Nebraska; 3. Caleb Houstan, Fr., G/F, Michigan
Coach of the year — 1. Brad Underwood, Illinois; 2. Greg Gard, Wisconsin; 3. Fran McCaffery, Iowa
Player of the year — Kofi Cockburn, Jr., C, Illinois
Newcomer of the year — Malaki Branham, Fr., G, Ohio State
Coach of the year — Brad Underwood, Illinois