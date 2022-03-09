UI bkbM IOWA

Guards Trent Frazier (1) and Alfonso Plummer (11) and center Kofi Cockburn were among three Illinois players to collect All-Big Ten honors on Tuesday.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
CHAMPAIGN — Kofi Cockburn is primed to have the type of March off the court that he saw Ayo Dosunmu experience a year ago. The Illinois junior has already claimed a pair of first team All-American honors from Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.

More are likely to follow.

But Tuesday was all about the Big Ten, and Cockburn cleaned up. The 7-foot, 285-pound center was a unanimous All-Big Ten first-team selection as voted on by the league coaches and media with an extra All-Big Ten first-team honor via the Associated Press (where he somehow wasn’t a unanimous pick).

Cockburn missed out, though, in the same way Dosunmu did. Big Ten Player of the Year honors went to Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis this season a year after Dosunmu was edged out by Iowa’s Luka Garza last season.

Brad Underwood championed for Cockburn following Illinois’ regular-season finale win against Iowa that helped clinch a share of the Big Ten title. Cockburn put up 21 points and 14 rebounds against the Hawkeyes — a performance that was also his Big Ten-leading 15th double-double of the season.

“He should be in all those and should win all of those,” Underwood said about the postseason awards races where Cockburn is a factor. “He’s a difference maker, and he’s that on both ends.”

Cockburn’s rebounding average took a bit of a hit in the last couple weeks as he went four games without a double-double, but he’s still the only player in the country averaging at least 21 points and 10 rebounds. The Kingston, Jamaica, native ranks 11th nationally in scoring (21 ppg) and eighth in rebounding (10.6 rpg).

Cockburn wasn’t the only Illinois player to be honored Tuesday, though. Trent Frazier was a unanimous All-Big Ten second-team selection by both the conference coaches and media, and the senior guard was named to the All-Big Ten Defensive Team for the second consecutive season. It was also the second straight year where Frazier fell short of his goal of being named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, which went to Rutgers’ Caleb McConnell.

Frazier, who also earned AP All-Big Ten second-team honors, has set a few new career highs this season to balance out his game even more. Slotted into a primer ball handler role again because of Andre Curbelo’s injury issues, Frazier is averaging a career-high four assists to go with 12.1 points and 2.9 rebounds per game on top of his shutdown defensive ability.

“There’s not enough superlatives and adjectives to say about Trent,” Underwood said. “He’s had an unbelievable career and is one of the all-time greats to play here. He’s made the ultimate sacrifice to win. I hope when people think of Trent Frazier it’s not the records they think about. It’s the winning mentality and what he did to help this program turn the corner.”

Alfonso Plummer was the third Illinois player to snag a Big Ten honor Tuesday, with the senior guard an All-Big Ten third-team pick by both the coaches and media. The Utah transfer is averaging 15.1 points and 2.5 rebounds, but his primary impact on the Illini has been at the three-point arc. He’s already made a career high 91 three-pointers in 30 games, and his 41.7 percent efficiency is just shy of the career-high 42 percent mark he set in his first year at Utah.

“He’s the all-time best shooter that I’ve coached and been willing to be coached and willing to learn and accept every role,” Underwood said of Plummer. “He’s obviously a huge part of this team’s success.”

ALL-BIG TEN

Coaches panel

First Team

*Johnny Davis, So., G, Wisconsin

Jaden Ivey, So., G, Purdue

*Keegan Murray, So., F, Iowa

E.J. Liddell, Jr., F, Ohio State

*Kofi Cockburn, Jr., C, Illinois

*unanimous selection

Second Team

Trent Frazier, Sr., G, Illinois

Ron Harper Jr., Sr., G, Rutgers

Brad Davison, Sr., G, Wisconsin

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Jr., F, Indiana

Hunter Dickinson, So., C, Michigan

Zach Edey, So., C, Purdue

Third Team

Alfonso Plummer, Sr., G, Illinois

Geo Baker, Sr., G, Rutgers

Malaki Branham, Fr., G, Ohio State

Bryce McGowens, Fr., G, Nebraska

Gabe Brown, Sr., F, Michigan State

Trevion Williams, Sr., F, Purdue

Honorable Mention

Jordan Bohannon, Sr., G, Iowa

Fatts Russell, Sr., G, Maryland

Malik Hall, Jr., F, Michigan State

Jamison Battle, Jr., F, Minnesota

Payton Willis, Sr., G, Minnesota

John Harrar, Sr., F, Penn State

Sasha Stefanovic, Sr., G, Purdue

Tyler Wahl, Jr., F, Wisconsin

All-Freshman Team

Moussa Diabate, F, Michigan

Max Christie, G, Michigan State

Malaki Branham, G, Ohio State

Bryce McGowens, G, Nebraska

Chucky Hepburn, G, Wisconsin

All-Defensive Team

Trent Frazier, Sr., G, Illinois

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Jr., F, Indiana

E.J. Liddell, Jr., F, Ohio State

Caleb McConnell, Sr., G, Rutgers

Eric Hunter Jr., Sr., G, Purdue

Player of the year — Johnny Davis, So., G, Wisconsin

Defensive player of the year — Caleb McConnell, Sr., G, Rutgers

Freshman of the year — Malaki Branham, Fr., G, Ohio State

Sixth man of the year — Trevion Williams, Sr., F, Purdue

Coach of the year — Greg Gard, Wisconsin

Media panel

First Team

Johnny Davis, So., G, Wisconsin

Jaden Ivey, So., G, Purdue

*Keegan Murray, So., F, Iowa

E.J. Liddell, Jr., F, Ohio State

*Kofi Cockburn, Jr., C, Illinois

*unanimous selection

Second Team

Trent Frazier, Sr., G, Illinois

Ron Harper Jr., Sr., G, Rutgers

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Jr., F, Indiana

Hunter Dickinson, So., C, Michigan

Zach Edey, So., C, Purdue

Third Team

Alfonso Plummer, Sr., G, Illinois

Malaki Branham, Fr., G, Ohio State

Bryce McGowens, Fr., G, Nebraska

Gabe Brown, Sr., F, Michigan State

Trevion Williams, Sr., F, Purdue

Honorable mention

Xavier Johnson, Sr., G, Indiana

Race Thompson, Sr., F, Indiana

Jordan Bohannon, Sr., G, Iowa

Fatts Russell, Sr., G, Maryland

Erica Ayala, Sr., G, Maryland

Eli Brooks, Sr., G, Michigan

Jamison Battle, Jr., F, Minnesota

Payton Willis, Sr., G, Minnesota

Pete Nance, Sr., F, Northwestern

John Harrar, Sr., F, Penn State

Sasha Stefanovic, Sr., G, Purdue

Geo Baker, Sr., G, Rutgers

Caleb McConnell, Sr., G, Rutgers

Paul Mulcahy, Jr., G, Rutgers

Clifford Omoruyi, So., F, Rutgers

Tyler Wahl, Jr., F, Wisconsin

Player of the year — Johnny Davis, So., G, Wisconsin

Freshman of the year — Malaki Branham, Fr., G, Ohio State

Coach of the year — Greg Gard, Wisconsin

Beat writer Scott Richey’s ballot

First Team

Johnny Davis, So., G, Wisconsin

Jaden Ivey, So., G, Purdue

Keegan Murray, So., F, Iowa

E.J. Liddell, Jr., F, Ohio State

Kofi Cockburn, Jr., C, Illinois

Second Team

Trent Frazier, Sr., G, Illinois

Ron Harper Jr., Sr., G, Rutgers

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Jr., F, Indiana

Hunter Dickinson, So., C, Michigan

Zach Edey, So., C, Purdue

Third Team

Alfonso Plummer, Sr., G, Illinois

Malaki Branham, Fr., G, Ohio State

Bryce McGowens, Fr., G, Nebraska

Jamison Battle, Jr., F, Minnesota

Trevion Williams, Sr., F, Purdue

Player of the year — 1. Kofi Cockburn, Jr., C, Illinois; 2. Johnny Davis, So., G, Wisconsin; 3. Keegan Murray, So., F, Iowa

Freshman of the year — Malaki Branham, Fr., G, Ohio State; 2. Bryce McGowens, Fr., G, Nebraska; 3. Caleb Houstan, Fr., G/F, Michigan

Coach of the year — 1. Brad Underwood, Illinois; 2. Greg Gard, Wisconsin; 3. Fran McCaffery, Iowa

ASSOCIATED PRESS ALL-BIG TEN

First Team

*Johnny Davis, So., G, Wisconsin

*Jaden Ivey, So., G, Purdue

Keegan Murray, So., F, Iowa

E.J. Liddell, Jr., F, Ohio State

Kofi Cockburn, Jr., C, Illinois

* — unanimous selection

Second Team

Trent Frazier, Sr., G, Illinois

Ron Harper Jr., Sr., G, Rutgers

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Jr., F, Indiana

Hunter Dickinson, So., C, Michigan

Zach Edey, So., C, Purdue

Player of the year — Johnny Davis, So., G, Wisconsin

Newcomer of the year — Bryce McGowens, Fr., G, Nebraska

Coach of the year — Greg Gard, Wisconsin

Beat writer Scott Richey’s ballot

First Team

Johnny Davis, So., G, Wisconsin

Jaden Ivey, So., G, Purdue

Keegan Murray, So., F, Iowa

E.J. Liddell, Jr., F, Ohio State

Kofi Cockburn, Jr., C, Illinois

Second Team

Trent Frazier, Sr., G, Illinois

Ron Harper Jr., Sr., G, Rutgers

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Jr., F, Indiana

Hunter Dickinson, So., C, Michigan

Zach Edey, So., C, Purdue

Player of the year — Kofi Cockburn, Jr., C, Illinois

Newcomer of the year — Malaki Branham, Fr., G, Ohio State

Coach of the year — Brad Underwood, Illinois

