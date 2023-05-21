ARGENTA — Matt DeLorenzo and the rest of the seniors on the St. Thomas More baseball team had a Saturday to remember.
Participate in STM’s graduation ceremonies starting at 10 a.m. Board a bus at the school at noon.
Win a Class 1A regional title by 4 p.m.
The fourth-seeded Sabers kept their season intact with a 5-2 victory against top seed Mt. Pulaski on Saturday afternoon, the third consecutive regional championship for STM.
And DeLorenzo was a key reason why, along with sophomore Andrew Tay also playing a big role. DeLorenzo struck out eight and only allowed one hit during 5 2/3 innings to pick up the win. Tay provided nearly all the offense for STM (12-15) by going 2 for 3 with four RBI, hitting two-run singles in the top of the first and the top of the fifth to keep Mt. Pulaski at bay. Senior Ryan Hendrickson (3 for 4, two runs scored) also chipped in for the Sabers.
“DeLorenzo is our hardest thrower, and he’s got a nasty slider and curveball,” STM coach Mike Alves said. “I’ve had multiple coaches tell me in the last few weeks he’s the best pitcher they’ve seen all season.”
STM, which had a 6-12 record entering May, now awaits Armstrong-Potomac at 7 p.m. Wednesday in a sectional semifinal game at STM’s home field.
“This season has been a battle because the kids have been injured and beat up,” Alves said. “Once we got healthy, we started playing better. The boys are pretty excited because we know we have more to do.”
Arcola makes history. Fourth-seeded Arcola beat top seed Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 3-2 on Saturday to win the 1A Tuscola Regional title at Ervin Park.
It is the first regional championship for the Purple Riders (12-4) since 1984 and only the second in program history.
Louisville commit Tanner Thomas hit a two-run home run for Arcola in the bottom of the third to give the Purple Riders a 3-0 lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
Arcola advances to play South Central at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in an Altamont Sectional semifinal game.
A-P wins second straight title. Second-seeded Armstrong-Potomac cruised to an 8-1 win against third-seeded St. Anne in the 1A Cissna Park Regional championship game on Saturday, the Trojans’ second consecutive regional title.
A-P (13-11) will play St. Thomas More at 7 p.m. Wednesday in a sectional semifinal game at STM.
Gavin Parkerson and Kollin Asbury led the way for the Trojans. Asbury struck out 17 in 6 1/3 innings, whiel Parkerson was 2 for 3 with a home run, three RBI and three runs scored. Lane Morgan (2 for 4, RBI) also contributed as A-P scored three runs in the bottom of the third to take a 4-0 lead.
Milford moves on. Top-seeded Milford shut out fourth-seeded Illinois Lutheran 10-0 in six innings as the host Bearcats won their third straight 1A regional championhsip.
Owen Halpin went 3 for 4 with a double and six RBI to spark Milford (15-11-1), which next plays Milford at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in an STM sectional semifinal game. Max Cook (2 for 2, RBI, three runs scored) and Payton Harwood (six-inning shutout, five strikeouts) also shined for the Bearcats.
Le Roy’s season comes to a close. Top seed Delavan beat fourth-seeded and host Le Roy 5-4 in walk-off fashion to win a 1A regional title. Le Roy (16-16) trailed 4-0 entering the top of the seventh inning before Brody Bennett had a two-run single and Garrett Hudson produced an RBI groundout to tie the game before Delavan won it in the bottom of the seventh.