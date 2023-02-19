Approaching No. 20
The Jaguars are close to clinching their fourth 20-win season under coach DaJuan Gouard after winning 22 games in the 2014-15 season, 25 games in the 2015-16 season and 27 games in the 2017-18 season. DACC is off until this upcoming Thursday night, when it launches into a stretch of four games in 10 days that includes road tilts against reigning NJCAA D-II national champion South Suburban (Feb. 23) and Lincoln Land (March 4) and home games against John Wood (Feb. 25) and Spoon River (March 1).
Hometown heroGouard is coaching in the same town where he grew up and played basketball for Gene Gourley and Scott Olson at Danville High School. What does it mean for him to coach in his hometown? “The personal gratification comes just with the community and most of these people I know or I know their kids,” Gouard said. “When you have a packed gym, those are things that you remember when you get (older) and kind of reflect back on your life a little bit. For us to be able to create that for the kids, it’s big time.”
DACC dogsAssistant coach Rick Voyles has been alongside Gouard since the duo became assistant coaches at DACC together in 2010. They’ve looked for specific types of players to fit in the program during the last 13 years. “Just playing hard, playing smart, playing together, playing for the other guy,” Voyles said. “It’s not about you, it’s about us. You do need your, as we like to call it, dogs. But you got to have a little bit of everything,. At the same time, if they play for one another, everybody will have this success.”