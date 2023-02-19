New-look Cobras
Parkland basketball has a new look in 2022-23 with men’s coach John Bowler and women’s coach Laura Litchfield in the midst of their first seasons at the front of the bench. Bowler brought more coaching experience than Litchfield to the post; Litchfield had never been a head coach before. “I think she’s a really good coach,” said Bowler, who relies on assistant coaches Anthony Woods, Noah Hunt and Champaign native Coleco Buie. “I think she had a great future in it. I value kind of her buy-in and chemistry.”
From far and wideThe Cobras have out-of-state seven players on the roster this season, with international players in the fold. Freshman Luka Cuk, a 6-foot-11 freshman center, is from Belgrade, Serbia who played at Florida Coastal Prep High School. Andrew Robinson, a 6-6- freshman forward, hails from Brampton, Ontario. Jared Hankins and Jaylen Jennings are both from Indianapolis, while Sean Ealy (Cincinnati), Khris Green (Milwaukee) and Clovis Gallon Jr. (York, Pa.) round out those from outside of Illinois.
The stretch runFive games remain on the Cobras’ schedule, with four of them taking place against Mid-West Athletic Conference foes. Parkland traveled to Quincy on Saturday to play John Wood and will hit the road again next Saturday to play Lincoln Land in Springfield. Three home games remain for the Cobras: Spoon River (7:30 p.m. Wednesday), Illinois Centra (7:30 p.m. on March 1) and nonconference opponent Southeast Missouri Prep (3 p.m. on March 4), with the latter being the Cobras’ sophomore night.