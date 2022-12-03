LeConte Nix
In second season as Champaign Central boys’ basketball coach
You were the Maroons’ interim leader last season but now hold the full-time role. What does that mean to you?“I’m excited. We’ve got a young group of guys. I’m just excited. We had a great summer. We had a great offseason. We’ve been in the weight room. We did a lot of stuff this summer. I didn’t get to have that last summer, so we’re way better prepared than we were at this time last year. ... We’re in a much better place than we were last year, so it’s great. ... We’ve got three seniors, one coming back with varsity experience. The extra practice (ahead of Friday’s season opener at Peoria) has helped us out a ton.”
With mostly juniors and sophomores lining your varsity roster, what is required to make that an advantage?“Just being fundamentally sound, taking care of the basketball. Believing in the role and winning at their role. If they can win at their role, we’re going to be fine. ... The Big 12 (Conference) is always tough, which is good for us. It’s going to be a great challenge. Our guys are going to play hard. They’re going to execute. And they’re coachable. That’s the biggest thing. These guys are willing to learn. They’re ‘yes, Coach, no, Coach,’ kids, and they want to do well. We love being the underdog.”
Who are some of your athletes we should look out for?
“(Sophomore Chris Bush) is going to surprise a lot of people, if you don’t know about him. He’s worked his tail off. He’s a gym rat. He loves the game of basketball. He’s a tireless worker. He can shoot it from the outside. He can play inside when we need him to. ... He’s in for a great sophomore season. Not only him, (junior) Axel Baldwin‘s coming back. He’s going to do great for us. And our senior leader, Chris Chen, has been leading every day in practice. (Junior) Landon Robinson, we’re going to rely on him and (junior) Torion Rhone. We’ve got a guy named (junior) Ben Bandy who can just shoot the lights out.”
Durrell Robinson
In fourth season as Danville boys’ basketball coach
Your team opened your season last week in the Lincoln/ Eaton Round Robin Tournament — one of seven tournaments or shootouts on your schedule. Why do you want your team in so many of these events?“It’s about competition and memories. I can still think back to my first game of my senior year. I got a chance to play against a guy named Kevin Garnett (at Farragut). So those are the types of things you want. So I try to put my players in position to hopefully get a chance to get scouted and hopefully get better. We’re going against ... a nice variety of different competition, and the kids love it.”
Who are some of your athletes we should look out for?
“(Sophomore JaVaughn ‘Diddy’ Robinson) has got the next-up mentality, and he’s got that competitive nature. He’s a born leader, but you’ve got to squeeze stuff out of him. He likes to lead by example. He puts in the work, and he just goes hard. ... (The seniors) know my expectations, and their leadership has went up to where I don’t have to say things sometimes to some of the young ones. With O’Shawn (Jones-Winslow), with Johnny (Ireland), with Bryson (Hinton-Perez), I want consistency. To the point where we can count on them for this amount of points, this amount of rebounds. If we can gain that consistency, we can really be an upper-echelon Big 12 team.”
You were part of the ‘Shot Clock Warriors’ group, pushing for the technology to enter the IHSA. What are your thoughts on the shot clock appearing in select events?
“General population would be (thinking it’s) to get them ready for college. No, because majority of high school kids won’t even get a chance to play college. What our thing was, it pushes everyone to be better, including coaches. ... It helps you as a player because now you’re put in different situations. ... For the fans, I think it’ll make it all a little more exciting because it kind of forces the tempo a little bit.”
Erin Quarnstrom
In second season as St. Thomas More girls’ basketball coach
Your Sabers made a run to a Class 1A sectional final last season with no seniors on the roster. How is this season’s team handling expectations?“We’re handling it pretty well. You can’t just say the girls, because the coaching staff is growing as well. So we’re having those natural growing pains and learning a ton and growing a lot. We have a (junior varsity) squad, so even dividing attention between two different teams has added a new dynamic to our practices where last year we were just one team. But I have some great leaders who, whether it’s basketball skills or even just character-wise, are great at bringing along those freshmen and new players.”
Who are some of your athletes we should look out for?
“(Senior Ruari Quarnstrom) has definitely picked up where she left off at the end of last year. I’m really looking for balanced scoring, and what I want to see is a different leader every game. Ruari is a big one. I have (junior) Grace Dimoke. She also had a game where she scored quite a bit for us. (Senior) Emma Devocelle, (senior) Maddy Swisher, and then Audrey Gooding is a freshman who is on our varsity squad. So expect to hear good things from Audrey.”
Has this team discussed trying to repeat or even better the postseason run from last season?“I took them to Redbird (Arena, home of the state tournament) last year as a team, and they looked at the court and said, ‘We could compete with these teams.’ And I said, ‘Yeah, that’s right.’ So a lot of them have their sights set past sectionals. But along those lines, we also recognize that we want it to be about having fun and enjoying each other, and that’s how we’re going to play our best basketball. ... I don’t think we have a single player on our team who only plays basketball. So we just try to get the most we can out of them during these months.”