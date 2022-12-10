Ryan Tompkins
In his 21st season as the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys’ basketball coach
Your team is off to a solid start this season and could give the program its first winning record since the 2018-19 Falcons’ run to a Class 2A third-place finish. Have the previous three seasons been a build-up to this point?
“We’re with a 10-man roster for the varsity, and eight of those guys lettered last year. We have six seniors. There’s a junior, Ty Cribbett, who started last year as a sophomore. And Brayden Elliott, as a freshman last year, played a lot. So we have a lot of guys with experience. We’ve had our ups and downs. We’ve battled various situations. Last year, we only had one player who was able to dress every game. We just had injuries and COVID-related things. It’s nice now — it seems, for the most part, we’re healthy. We’re gelling as a unit, and it seems that experience is definitely paying off.”
Looking at the 2018-19 roster and this season’s team, some of the last names remain the same, like Cribbett, Elliott and Barnes. How much does that family familiarity help the current team?
“All those that you mentioned have another brother that has played in our program besides the ones that played on the 18-19 team. Seth and Zach Barnes, as twins, and Ty Cribbett and Brayden Elliott were all the youngest. So they have grown up watching a lot of GCMS basketball. ... You watch it enough, you’re around it enough, you pick up some things. And just being around sports as a whole is always a good thing, in my opinion, because you can pick up a lot of good life skills.”
How does the Heart of Illinois Conference slate, along with your nonconference and holiday tournament games, prepare you for the postseason?
“We’re really proud of the fact of what the conference has been able to do, especially in the postseason. We really feel like going through that makes you a better team and preps you for that postseason. Watseka and PBL are kind of old Wauseca Conference foes from back in the day. The Monticello (Holiday Hoopla) is always outstanding. We’ve had a lot of great moments there. And another good field of teams we’re going to run into there (this year). (We’re) just battle-tested, and the fact you go against good teams, you handle the ups and handle the downs and get yourself ready for the postseason.”
Pancho Moore
In his eighth season as the Champaign Central girls’ basketball coach
Your team sits at 6-6 on the season leading into Saturday’s Big 12 Conference home game versus Normal West. How are you feeling about the program’s current trajectory?
“I like the team. This is one of my favorite teams in a while. It’s so exciting, and you never know what you’re going to get from one game to the next, so it’s just been a joy to coach these young ladies this year. It’s been what seems like a roller coaster, but that is one heck of a tournament over in Morton (where the Maroons finished 0-4 late last month), and we absolutely love going over there just because it shows us where we are and what we need to work on. The final score there is never a real picture of what it actually looked like in those games. You’re at five points coming down to the last two minutes.”
Who are some of the athletes who are standing out from this group?
(Senior Nevaeh Essien) is our team captain this year, and she’s showing why each game, almost averaging a double-double every game. When you’re getting around 10-plus boards every night, that’s a huge piece. ... (Senior and Winthrop signee Addy McLeod) is committed to continually improving her game. This year, though, she hasn’t had to take on the struggle of scoring every game. We have a lot of different weapons, and in each game it’s been someone different. ... Kennedy (Ramshaw) has been huge. She’s like that Swiss Army knife that you never know which part you need from which moment, but her game is really coming along very nicely. Alex (Parastaran), just having a really solid point guard who understands you and can run the team as you see it. ... Loreal (Allen) and Carleigh (Parks) and Jalay (Jones) and Braelyn (Alexander), make it a fun team.
Your two games against rival Centennial were canceled this season because the Chargers aren’t fielding a varsity team. How important is the return of that team to the local basketball scene?
“It’s huge. Even though we’re rivals, (Centennial coach Tamara Butler) and I are very close friends and we’re always training each others’ kids to make sure that when this city’s on top of the map that good things happen. We want to make sure that all the schools here are competitive, and that’s huge for working with those young ladies.”
Tim Kohlbecker
In his 18th season as the Tuscola girls’ basketball coach
Your Warriors have won each of their first 11 games this season. What are some of the keys to getting off to such a strong start?
“I don’t know that I’ve ever started (unbeaten for this long). I don’t keep pretty good track of that. The issue is we have a little more depth this year than we’ve had in past years. I’ve got eight people that can play. And the other thing is we have a lot of flexibility position-wise. The buzz word now is ‘positionless’ — we’re not that. But I have some people who can flip around to different positions, which kind of makes matchups a little different for other teams and helps us quite a bit.
Who are some of the athletes who are standing out from this group?
(Senior and Illinois State softball signee Ella Boyer) is one of the most competitive players I’ve ever coached, and I’ve had some competitive ones. She’s a real good one to build around, and the beauty is she can bring it down, she can handle it or she can sit out and be the shooting guard. ... Her sister (Ava Boyer) has been running the point as a sophomore, which is not an easy thing to do. And I always tell my point guards, ‘I’m going to be tougher on my point guards than I am on anybody.’ Ava’s as mentally tough as they get, and she handles it really well. ... Harley (Woodard) can play inside-outside, which gives us a lot of flexibility with her. Sydney Moss, every game is getting better. She’s as athletic a kid with just natural-born talent as I’ve had. I think, before her career is done, she could be one of the best post players to come through here. Molly Macaulay has been a great role player for us. She’s always in the right place on defense. ... Then you’ve got to add in Lia Patterson. Everybody knows Lia for her track exploits. She had 10 rebounds for us the other night, and she doesn’t do what she can’t do. ... Zoey Thomason is a junior, she played part of last year. She's getting better and better every year and giving us another outside threat. And Izzy Wilcox, she has taken on the role of trying to be our defensive stopper one-on-one, and her athletic ability's as good as anybody's."
With St. Teresa and Sullivan leaving the Central Illinois Conference in 2023, is there more emphasis to succeed in league play this season?
“Until you just brought it up, I haven’t really given it much thought. I just take them one at a time. I don’t care if it’s conference, nonconference, I want to win them all. But I never really thought about it that this is the last year of the conference as it is. God knows what’s going to happen after this. But now that I’m giving it some thought, that does add a little more emphasis to wanting to win a conference title or a conference tournament, or both.”