The 6-foot-1 junior forward is a force at Murray State. Entering Saturday’s home game against Northern Iowa, Young has 1,592 career points — ninth in school history — and leads the Missouri Valley Conference in scoring at 21.8 points.
What has the support from Oakwood meant to you in your playing career?“They were always super supportive back in high school. They followed me to college and also, with (Murray State’s) move to the Missouri Valley Conference, a lot of the community has been able to come to a lot of my closer games. It’s awesome to just see some of my old friends and high school coaches. I really appreciate it.”
What has the first season in the MVC been like for you and your teammates?“It was, I mean it is, a huge move. I think it’s definitely been a learning curve for us, just with the competition and the teams in general, knowing everyone in the Ohio Valley Conference and then changing and not really knowing exactly the personnel. I feel like as the season has gone on, we’ve started to kind of learn a bit more.”
What is your favorite part of being a college athlete and playing for Murray State?“Being able to get all the opportunities I get and getting to know different people. That’s what I really enjoy about college basketball and just the community around it. Like just on campus, if you’re an athlete, you’re going to know all the other athletes and it’s just like a nice, really good community.”
JOEY WRIGHT