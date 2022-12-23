Garret Risley
Mahomet-Seymour girls' basketball coach
How do you feel about the direction the team is headed amid a 10-3 start to this season?“We’re feeling really good about where we’re at. Early in the year, we took three losses to Metamora, Mt. Zion and Taylorville by a total of 12 points. So we kind of had our gut-check moment early in the year. We knew, just like any other year, it was eventually going to happen, but the girls just kind of rallied around each other. We said starting at the Charleston game on (Dec. 8), ‘We’ve got 15 days with six games and seven practices until we get a couple days off for Christmas Eve and Christmas. What can we make of those days?’ They’ve really answered the challenge, and I’m really happy with where we’re at right now.”
Who are some of your players who have stood out so far this season?“What we’ve seen is what we’ve expected (with senior Savannah Orgeron). She’s a multi-level scorer that can just kind of dictate (play) on what matchup she gets on a night-in, night-out basis. She’s able to post up or hit the knock-down three, so she’s a luxury to have. I know any coach in our conference, out of our conference, would take her on their team. … (Seniors Durbin Thomas and Abby Bunting) have been able to do a little bit of what they did last year, just more expanded. They’ve gotten more touches. When you don’t have a Player of the Year like Cayla Koerner, or Nichole Taylor or Ivie Juarez or other girls that have graduated, getting reps, naturally you’re going to get more. The more I see them with the ball, the more I like it. I’ve been encouraged just in practices, how much the girls have been able to improve the more reps they’re getting.”
How do you feel about the upcoming Mattoon Holiday Tournament, in which your team will play between Tuesday and Thursday?“We’ll open up with Richland County, who is super competitive every year, and then our second game is Altamont, and they’re a really good ball club this year. … Then, following that, we’ve got a conference matchup in Mattoon. And, obviously, they got the best of us three times last year. We haven’t even talked about it with the girls, but I know they’re going to want that one.”
Brandon Martin
St. Thomas More boys' basketball coach
basketball coach
Your team defeated Yorkville Christian, the reigning Class 1A state champion, 59-46 last weekend. What does a result like that do for the program?
“That’s a staple win for us so far on the season. We’ve had ups and downs throughout this year, and we knew what we were getting into. We graduated about 95 percent of the scoring from last year’s team, so there’s going to be ups and downs. We dealt with that quite a bit at the Thanksgiving break, and it feels good to start putting pieces together. Kids are starting to gel and play together with each other, and that’s something they haven’t done in the past.”
Who are some of those standout athletes?
“It’s one of the most coachable groups I’ve had in my 17 years of coaching. For example, Ryan Hendrickson is our captain and leader, and at the beginning of the season I said, ‘Ryan, you’re going to have to handle the ball for us.’ And he kind of looked at me funny, but outside of that, he’s done a great job. The Yorkville Christian game he had double figures in assists, and he’s very selfless as a player. And then we’ve got guys like Peace Bumba. He’s a locked-in kid, too. He’s really good on the defensive end. He had the responsibility of guarding Yorkville Christian’s best player, that was averaging, I believe, between 35 and 40 points per game, and held him under 20. Andrew Tay‘s been great for us. He was a big catalyst for us against St. Teresa in that win (on Dec. 2), and ... he went for 21 against Yorkville Christian off the bench. Wilson Kirby has been really good. He’s been a consistent shooter for us and does a lot of other things besides shooting the ball. And Owen Yeager as a freshman has done well. We’ve got guys off our bench like Jose Andino-Guerra, Martin Mondala — and those are soccer kids at STM, they’re not basketball-first players. Matt Delorenzo hasn’t played since his freshman year, and he’s started a couple games. He’s a big spark defensively.”
You guys are in the midst of the Heyworth Holiday Tournament. How do you feel about playing in a pre-Christmas tournament?“I’ve been on both sides of that fence. The good thing about being in a pre-Christmas tournament is we’ve got games leading up and practices leading up to it, whereas those post-Christmas tournaments can be a little bit of a challenge because you don’t get those practices leading up and maybe the focus isn’t there. Sometimes you’ve got kids on family vacations, so that can play a part at times. There’s advantages of both, for sure. It’s kind of how you want to look at it.”
Justin Bozarth
Tuscola boys' basketball coach
Tuscola boys’ basketball coach
Your Warriors are learning how to play without 2022 graduate Jalen Quinn, but his brother, junior Jordan Quinn, seems to have taken over some of those responsibilities.“Jordan’s a special talent. He’s just a natural leader, and that’s probably his greatest attribute and greatest quality. All the years I’ve ever coached and been an assistant coach, I’m not sure if I’ve ever been part of a team that’s had a junior be one of our captains, and he is and he’s deserved it. He’s been our vocal leader and will be for the next year. But he just brings a relentless work ethic every single day to practice, and just has a passion for wanting to compete. You see it everything in he participates in here as a Tuscola Warrior. I’ll tell you what: he’s a lot of fun to coach, he’s a lot of fun to be around and we’re glad he leads us.”
Sophomore guard Kam Sweetnam, who stands 5-foot-8, has seen important minutes for this team as well. Was that anticipated?
“I was just having this conversation with somebody here around town earlier this week. We had no idea that Kam would be a varsity basketball player for us this year, if you would’ve asked us this at this time last year. And he’s worked so hard and been in the gym hours on end. He’s still up hours before school, and there’s days he’s in the gym at 6 a.m. getting up extra shots. But his improvement has really been a key piece of what we’re able to do this year. He’s just fearless. He steps on the court, and he has no fear of what’s in his way or where he’s going. He feels no pressure on a big shot because, to him, every shot is just a comfortable shot.”
You’ll play in the Monticello Holiday Hoopla between Monday and Wednesday. How do you feel about that tournament?“It’s one of the best, and the number one reason we feel it’s the best is because there’s not many venues around the state around holiday time where you can go and support both your boys’ basketball team and your girls’ basketball team on the same day. ... It’s really good for our fan base, just to be able to support the kids. Monticello does such a good job with the organization. Everything they do over there, it’s a first-class tournament. ... On the boys’ side, it’s really balanced this year if you look at the teams going into it. So it should be a fun three days.”