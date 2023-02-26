After a brief stint at Bradley, the 6-4 senior guard is currently leading Florida Tech, a Division II program that carried 17-10 record into its final regular-season game at Tampa on Saturday afternoon, in scoring with an average of 20.7 points per game.
Looking at your success so far this season, what’s going right for you right now?“It’s been going well, and I think a lot of it is just due to the chemistry we have as a team. Everyone on this team gets along so well and really enjoys being around around each other, and we play well together on the court. We just try to have a lot of fun out there. Just being together and sharing the ball. So a lot of it is due to that.”
How much support have you had from Danville during your college career?“One of the best things about being from Danville is everyone stays close. I’m still close with a bunch of my friends and teammates from high school and a lot of my friends are college athletes as well, which is cool because we all stay in touch and follow each other’s sports and follow each other’s careers close. We’re each other’s biggest fans.”
Your sister, Erin, plays at Mercer. What’s it like having her play in college, too?“That is very cool to me because we’ve been working out together since we were little and still when we’re home in the summer and in the spring, we work out together all the time. When she plays, I get more nervous than for my games. I’m her number one fan, and I know she’s going to keep doing great things.”
JOEY WRIGHT