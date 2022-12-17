Bobby Boykin
In his second season as the Urbana girls’ basketball coach
Now that you have one season of coaching the Tigers under your belt, how are things working out so far in year two?
“We definitely started seeing the growth that we’re looking for. We’re definitely being competitive in a lot of games where last year, if we would face adversity, it definitely would not go the way we were wanting. But we’re really seeing the growth of our girls, and they’re really fighting for 32 minutes — which, last year, with the competition that we had, we were definitely outmatched with not having really any varsity full-time experience returning last year. We’re really excited about the season, and we’re looking to continue just to get better every night. ... We face some great competition every night, and we just have to continue to want to compete and go out there and give it our best shot.”
Who are some of your players who have stood out so far?
(Seniors Gabby Mboyo, Destiny Barber and McKenzie Sprague) have really been the foundation of where we’re starting as a program. Coming in as juniors last year, they were the ones that basically started just about every game. They continue to try to set the example for (current) juniors and freshmen that we have playing up this year. From a leadership standpoint, a lot of them lead pretty quietly — which is OK. But they’re trying to do things the right way. Gabby definitely was a huge part of our team last year, and even this year. Destiny Barber is our leading rebounder, and McKenzie Sprague being a great shooter from the outside ... has done a great job trying to get there. I know, with time, her shots will start falling. These three have been great for us on and off the court. ... We’ve got five juniors on this team and two freshmen. Jasmine (McCullough) has really been a huge spark for us. Last year she played more of a reserve role, coming off the bench in a lot of games, and same thing with Aziyaha Davis. They got a lot of great experience last year, so you’re starting to see that translate on and off the court. And then with Savannah (Blanden) and Janae (Hall), they got a lot of minutes last year also. We’re hoping that this experience starting as sophomores and getting the playing time they’re putting in this year will really help us to move in the right direction in the future.”
With no holiday tournament to participate in, how will you and your team utilize the time you have outside of competition between Dec. 23 and Jan. 6?
“We’re just looking forward to being able to spend time with our families and also give the girls that opportunity, but also try to work on some different advanced skills that we want to try to translate into the games. Just continue to get better every night — that’s really what we’re hoping for. Yes, we’d love to win, but we’re seeing the growth that we need. And we know that, eventually, that’s going to translate to what we want.”
Dave Ellars
In his fifth season as the Unity girls’ basketball coach
Your Rockets won each of their first four games and seven of their first nine. How do you feel about what you’ve seen from your athletes so far?
“I thought we had a real good summer, and I thought we could play pretty well. We had really three varsity kids coming back, and some of the younger kids have really stepped up. Lauren Miller, our starting senior, she’s been playing varsity since her freshman year. So she’s a great leader. She does all the little things — maybe not scoring 20 points, but assists, rebounds and usually guards the other team’s best offensive player. With the summer we had, I thought expectations were pretty high. ... The Cissna Park game (a 50-38 win) was a good game for us. They were undefeated coming in when we played them. And then also the Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond game (a 54-46 win), I thought they played very well. (The Knights) have some good size, are very well coached. Our nonconference schedule is a great schedule, gets us prepared for our conference.”
Along with Miller, who are some of your players who have stood out so far?
“(Junior Raegen Stringer) has done a great job. She’s kind of stepped up this year. She played a lot last year, especially down the later part of the season. With her and then with the other juniors we have: Addison Ray, who’s stepped up pretty good, too, has hit some big shots for us; Reagan Little, who’s kind of our post kid, she’s done a great job rebounding; Meredith Reed, she’s been a surprise for us, has done all the little things that a coach’s daughter would do. ... We were in a little bit of foul trouble against Arthur-Lovington, we had three starters on the bench in the first half, and Jocelyn LeFaivre came off the bench and gave us some great minutes. Also, Lauren Haas, a sophomore, has done very well. She plays great defense, always hustling in that portion of it. And then we’ve got a freshman, Claire Meharry, that stepped up against Arthur-Lovington when we were in a little bit of foul trouble, and she put up nine points against them and hit some key baskets down the stretch for us.”
Your team will compete in the Blue Devil Classic after Christmas, hosted by Bismarck. What’s your outlook for that event?
“We’ve got some tough teams. We play a couple teams from Indiana this year. We play Benton Central and also North Vermillion, so it’s very, very good competition. Last year we finished in third, but our goal is to go in there and compete and see if we can improve on last year’s finish.”
Gary Tidwell
In his seventh season as the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys’ basketball coach
Your Blue Devils won 25 games last season and posted a victory in six of your first seven matchups this season. How are you feeling about the team’s direction?
“We’re pretty optimistic about our team. We played pretty decent at the (Schlarman) Topper Classic to start out the season. We were inconsistent on the offensive end a little bit with scoring, but I thought we played pretty solid. Then Unity got us at home the Tuesday after, and we just really struggled scoring. And defensively we gave up a lot of easy baskets, so that particular game was pretty disappointing. But we’ve had a couple weekends off, so we’ve been able to practice quite a bit and work some things out in our system of play. So we feel pretty good about our team going forward.”
Who are some of your players who have stood out so far?
“(Senior Brett Meidel) is a great all-around athlete. He’s been a four-year varsity player for us, so everything kind of goes through him. His presence on the floor makes everybody else better. He’s a scorer, but I think he’s kind of lacked some confidence here and been in a little bit of a slump early. But he does a lot of things right. He’s our best defender, best playmaker all around. ... Ayden (Ingram) and (Hayden) Rice, they’re a couple of sharpshooters. So when they get going with Brett (it’s good to see). Micah (Stanford), he’s got the point responsibility for us this year and has been doing a lot better than expected. Isaiah (Tidwell) has been pretty solid defensively all the way around and on the boards, and scoring at times. We’re pretty well-rounded with the group that we have, so we’re pretty excited about our team.”
Bismarck will co-host a boys’ holiday tournament with Broadlands later this month. What are you looking forward to in that event?
“It’s always good to be close to home, so that’s definitely a bonus when you’re talking about holiday tournaments. It’s been a really good one, has a strong tradition of quality games. You’re playing five games in three days, so I think that’s good for us and good for families who are able to stick around for the holidays. But the format this year is a little bit different. The third day, we’re going over to the Heritage side and actually playing two games over there. In the past, it’s been 2-2-1. There was a team that dropped out last-minute, so we had to restructure the schedule. This year, it’s 2-1-2, so we’ll play two games on the final day. So that should be a good setup this year.”