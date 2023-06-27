CHAMPAIGN — A second major official visit weekend has now yielded three commitments in the Class of 2024 for Bret Bielema and the Illinois football program. The latest came Tuesday afternoon from Largo (Fla.) defensive back Chase Green, who visited Champaign this past weekend.
Green excelled as a two-way player at Largo in 2022, but is being recruited as a safety by Illinois. He’s the third defensive back out of Florida in Illinois’ 2024 class along with Winter Park cornerback Vernon Woodward and Vero Beach cornerback Amar Reynolds.
Green, who checks at 6-foot and 185 pounds, rushed for 333 yards and two touchdowns and caught 14 passes for 302 yards and one touchdown last season. Defensively, he put up 68 tackles, four interceptions, two pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, two tackles for loss and one sack. Those efforts helped Largo go 9-3 in 2022 and reach the regional finals (essentially the quarterfinals) of the FHSAA Class 3M playoffs.
Green is ranked as a three-star prospect by 247Sports and the No. 144 overall recruit out of Florida. Temple and Tulane were also pursuing Green — and visits were made to Philadelphia and New Orleans earlier this month — and he had other offers from Arkansas State, Bethune-Cookman, Campbell, Florida International, Liberty and South Florida.
Green’s commitment gives Illinois 14 total in the Class of 2024. The Illini have added 11 recruits to their class this month alone.