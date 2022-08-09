CHAMPAIGN — Illinois got some late summer recruiting momentum last weekend after flipping three-star defensive back Zachary Tobe from North Carolina. That momentum petered out Tuesday with three-star defensive lineman Jamarrion Harkless announced his decommitment via social media.
"Thank you Illini nation for the love I received from ya'll," Harkless wrote in a note posted to Twitter. "I also wanna thank the coaches for seeing the potential in me and taking a chance on me. I've decided to decommit from Illinois, and I'll be opening my recruitment back up."
Harkless started the run of June commitments for Illinois, announcing his decision on June 5 along with St. Rita edge rusher Pat Farrell. Two months later the Frederick Douglass (Ky.) standout is looking for a new college football home. The 6-foot-4, 290-pound Harkless had other offers from Auburn, Austin Peay, Bowling Green, Cincinnati, Eastern Kentucky, Eastern Michigan, Georgia, Georgia State, Kentucky, Liberty, Louisville, LSU, Marshall, Miami (Ohio), Michigan, Ole Miss, Purdue, South Carolina, West Virginia and Western Kentucky.
Harkless was the third-highest ranked recruit in Illinois' 2023 class behind Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond athlete (running back) Kaden Feagin and Moore Haven (Fla.) safety Kenari Wilcher. Losing Harkless doesn't drop the Illini in the Big Ten rankings — they're still 14th ahead of Indiana's eight-man class — but does drop Bret Bielema's next class four spots to 55th nationally.