CHAMPAIGN — Illinois added to its Class of 2023 recruiting haul for a second consecutive day with a Monday commitment from Belleville (Mich.) defensive lineman Jeremiah Warren, who received his offer last week. The three-star recruit brings the Illini’s total number of commitments in the 2023 class to 22 with the early signing period opening Wednesday.
Warren’s commitment is a depth move for Illinois — and a necessary one. The Illini defensive front was short on numbers this season, and that might only be compounded depending on the decisions Johnny Newton and Keith Randolph Jr. make this offseason regarding the NFL draft.
Warren helped Belleville win its second straight Michigan High School Athletic Association Division 1 state title last month. The Tigers went 14-0 this fall after posting a 13-1 record in 2021.
The addition of Warren has Illinois’ 2023 recruiting class ranked ninth in the Big Ten and 42nd nationally, per 247Sports. The Illini have also landed commitments from a trio of transfers in Colorado State tight end Tanner Arkin, East Carolina offensive lineman Avery Jones and Louisville safety Nicario Harper.
Warren was ranked as a three-star prospect by both 247Sports (as a defensive lineman) and Rivals (as a defensive tackle). The 6-foot-4, 285-pound Warren chose Illinois from a list of offers that included mostly Group of Five FBS offers and two FCS offers. Involved in his recruitment with offers were Akron, Army, Ball State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Eastern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Howard, Kent State, Liberty, Navy, Northern Illinois, UMass and Western Michigan.