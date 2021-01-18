SNELLVILLE, Ga. — Illinois football received a rock-solid Class of 2021 commitment Monday night when Georgia linebacker Dwayne Johnson made his pledge via Twitter — five minutes after announcing via the same platform that he'd received an offer from the Illini.
Johnson, currently a senior at South Gwinnett, is the second high school commitment the Illini have garnered since Bret Bielema's Dec. 19 hiring. Enterprise (Ala.) running back Joshua McCray also gave his verbal to Illinois' 2021 class on Jan. 5.
The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Johnson holds a three-star rating via Rivals and possesses offers from Arkansas, Army, Kansas State, Memphis and Tulane.
Johnson made 48 tackles and seven tackles for loss in his last prep campaign, adding four passing deflections and a blocked punt for the 5-5 Comets.
The Illini inked a 14-strong class during the early signing period, including Virginia linebacker Kalen Villanueva and Florida linebacker Dylan Rosiek. Bielema and his staff also have added three transfers: North Carolina State linebacker C.J. Hart Jr., East Carolina running back Chase Hayden and Michigan State fullback/tight end Max Rosenthal.