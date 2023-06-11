CHAMPAIGN — Illinois' busy weekend of official visits has already borne fruit. Three-star defensive lineman Demetrius John committed Sunday night following his trip to Champaign.
217… Let’s do this thing! I-L-L #HTTO 🔹🔸 #Committed pic.twitter.com/EAD0RwkmAW— 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐮𝐬 "𝐃" 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧 ✞ (@D2xJohn) June 12, 2023
John was one of more than a dozen visitors to the Illinois campus this past weekend. And clearly liked what he saw. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound lineman out of Dublin (Ohio) Coffman chose the Illini from a group of offers that also included Boston College, Indiana, Vanderbilt, Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Charlotte, Connecticut, Kent State, Marshall, Miami (Ohio), Toledo, UMass, West Virginia and Western Michigan.
John helped Dublin Coffman go 7-4 last season. The Shamrocks posted a 4-1 conference record and lost in the first round of the OHSAA Region 2 tournament to Marysville. John finished his junior season with 52 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hurries, seven sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one touchdown.
Illinois now has four commits in the Class of 2024. The rest of the class to date includes three-star Starkville (Miss.) quarterback Trey Petty, three-star Pickerington North (Ohio) defensive lineman Angelo McCullom and three-star Mundelein offensive lineman Brandon Hansen.
The Illini's 2024 class moved up one spot to 13th in the Big Ten ahead of Michigan State and its three commits. Illinois' class also ranks 64th — in between Maryland and Oregon State — nationally, per 247Sports.