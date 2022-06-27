CHAMPAIGN — Illinois' ability to turn official visits into commitments this month yielded another new addition to the Class of 2023 on Monday with three-star athlete Teremun Lott choosing the Illini.
Lott, who projects as a wide receiver, earned his Illinois offer May 19 and his three-star status from 247Sports on June 16. An official visit to Champaign this past weekend sealed the deal.
The Inlet Grove (Fla.) receiver is the 13th commit in the 2023 class for the Illini, which ranks 11th in the Big Ten and 37th nationally, per the 247Sports Composite. Illinois' other offensive recruits in the class include four-star running back Kaden Feagin, three-star offensive linemen TJ McMillen, Zachary Aamland and Rico Jackson and unranked quarterback Cal Swanson.
Lott, who also runs track, is the ninth commitment for Illinois this month. He chose the Illini among other offers from Akron, Alabama State, Bowling Green, Florida International, James Madison, Rhode Island and Toledo.