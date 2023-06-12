CHAMPAIGN — The streak of Illinois football commitments continues. Three-star Gatlingburg-Pittman (Tenn.) wide receiver Carlos Orr joined the party Monday afternoon, giving his verbal pledge to the Illini to make it five in less than 24 hours for the Illini after their busy official visit weekend.
Orr's decision doesn't come as much of a surprise given Illinois was his only Power Five offer. Other teams involved in his recruitment included Arkansas State, Austin Peay, Buffalo, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Eastern Kentucky, Liberty, Miami (Ohio), Toledo and Western Michigan.
Champagne…I’m coming‼️100% COMMITTED💙🧡 @BretBielema @CoachGMcDonald @coachvjefferies @IlliniFootball pic.twitter.com/kT4We8rgk7— Carlos Orr (@CarlosOrr13) June 12, 2023
Orr is coming off a strong junior season at Gatlingburg-Pittman. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound wide receiver helped the Highlanders post an 11-2 record. Gatlinburg-Pittman reached the quarterfinals of the Division I Class 3A TSSAA playoffs before losing to eventual state champions Alcoa.
Orr was a two-way contributor for the Highlanders last fall. He caught 55 passes for 1,035 yards and nine touchdowns as a top offensive threat. Orr also played in the secondary for the Gatlinburg-Pittman defense and totaled 55 tackles, three pass breakups, two interceptions and one fumble recovery.