This weekend, 475 days after the last pre-pandemic games wrapped up, high school football returns, with 13 games involving local teams on Friday and 10 more on Saturday. What to expect from a strange season? N-G preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS weighs in.
MASKS A MUST
Here’s a new look in the age of COVID-19: Players wearing their usual mouthpieces in addition to protective masks. The new rules — which make masks mandatory for all, fans included — inspired Paxton-Buckley-Loda coach Josh Pritchard to get creative. He bought some with built-in openings that allow players to more easily shift their mouthpieces.
GETTING IN THE GAME
The rules may change soon, but for now, the state caps spectator attendance at 20 percent of a facility’s capacity for outdoor events. So who gets in? At Argenta-Oreana, players and their families get first crack at tickets, followed by other students on the Tuesday of game week and the community on Wednesday. The Bombers also are
setting aside 100 tickets for each opponent who visits.
COST OF BUSINESS
With the pandemic push to avoid instances where physical money changes hands, Tuscola is among the schools that have found a workaround. The Warriors will use the GoFan mobile app for all home games, allowing attendees to pay for their ticket digitally. No cash will be exchanged at the gate; spectators must instead have their mobile ticket on hand in order to get in.