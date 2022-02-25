ST. JOSEPH — Drew Arteaga can’t help but chuckle when asked about his team’s road to Redbird Arena.
The literal road, in this case.
“It’s funny because that’s something our coaching staff has talked about,” the first-year St. Joseph-Ogden girls’ basketball coach said. “If we go to state we’re going to Bloomington. That’s only an hour (away). That sounds like a deal to us.”
How does Arteaga manage to view a 65-mile drive as a bargain?
It’s easy when your regional site is 89 miles away, your sectional locale is 105 miles away and your potential super-sectional home is 150 miles away from your high school.
It’s the hand the Spartans (24-7) have been dealt in this IHSA postseason.
Yet they’re one win away from the Elite Eight, needing to get by Fieldcrest (32-2) in Friday’s Class 2A Peotone Sectional championship game that’s slated for a 7 p.m. opening tip-off.
“Our (Illini Prairie) conference schedule, we do travel an hour and a half to two hours any given night,” Arteaga said. “While it’s not ideal, I do think our conference schedule has prepared us in that regard. It’s not real fun, but our girls are used to it.”
Arteaga’s SJ-O athletes also are becoming accustomed to postseason championship games being delayed.
Their 2A Bishop McNamara Regional final in Kankakee last week was postponed by one day because of inclement weather. The same thing happened Thursday when their matchup with Fieldcrest was pushed to Friday because of more poor weather.
“Our girls were definitely anxious and excited. It was kind of a letdown,” Arteaga said. “But I think the biggest thing is we’ve got to make sure we look at it as another opportunity to be more prepared. We look at it as an opportunity to be more rested.”
Although SJ-O has won all three of its previous postseason games by double figures — 53-22 over Clifton Central, 51-17 over Bishop McNamara and 58-48 over Prairie Central — that doesn’t mean success has come easily for the Spartans. Especially in Tuesday’s sectional semifinal versus the Hawks, an Illini Prairie rival.
“Prairie Central gave us everything we wanted and more,” Arteaga said. “We’re really starting to play well and we’re playing our best basketball in February, which is what we talk about with our girls all the time.”
Senior Ella Armstrong provided SJ-O with a big boost with 24 points in its latest victory. Plenty of other Spartans contributed as well, including junior Peyton Jones (nine points) and seniors Taylor Wells, Payton Jacob and Ashlyn Lannert (seven points apiece).
“I feel like the lucky one to get to be part of it with these girls,” Arteaga said. “They’re great basketball players but even better kids. Being able to work with them every day ... has meant so much to me.”
Arteaga hopes that work continues past the sectional final and into Monday’s Class 2A Morton College Super-Sectional against Chicago Noble/Butler, which defeated IC Catholic 62-49 in a sectional final on Thursday. A win in that game would allow the Spartans to play at Redbird Arena in the Bloomington-Normal area. Offering a more leisurely drive in comparison to SJ-O’s other treks.
First, the Spartans need to get past Fieldcrest.
“They have a really good ball team. They play really hard. They’ve got a couple nice guards that can really score and really shoot,” Arteaga said. “We have an opportunity to win, but it’s a sectional final. Anything can happen.”