The current version of Madison Square Garden opened in 1968. Illinois men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood and his program will become acquainted again with MSG when the Illini play Texas on Dec. 6 in the Jimmy V Classic, the matchup officially unveiled
on Thursday. Here’s how Illinois has fared in its previous trips to the World’s Greatest Arena, via Sports Editor Matt Daniels:
Jan. 26, 2019
Call it the Tevian Jones game. The Illini freshman displayed his potential in his best performance in an Illinois uniform, scoring 18 points off the bench in a 78-67 win against Maryland, a notable victory in what was an otherwise disappointing season (12-21 record) for Illinios.
Feb. 28, 2018
The reason Illinois didn’t actually play a game in March this season — the first time that had happened to the program since 1946— is because Iowa beat the Illini 96-87 in a first-round game at the Big Ten tournament. At least right now, the Big Ten doesn’t have plans on having the tournament return to MSG.
Dec. 9, 2014
Before Jay Wright wound up winning two national titles at Villanova in 2016 and 2018, his Wildcats had four players finish in double figures to easily overcome a game-high 20 points from Illinois guard Malcolm Hill. Villanova steadily pulled away for a 73-59 win against the Illini as part of the Jimmy V Classic.
Nov. 19, 2010
Remember the 2K Sports Classic? It’s OK if you don’t. Demetri McCamey scored 20 points and handed out seven assists during the third-place game, an 80-76 win by the Illini against Maryland, back when the thought of the Terrapins leaving the ACC for the Big Ten seemed laughable.
Nov. 18, 2010
Texas beat the Illini 90-84 in overtime during a 2K Sports Classic semifinal game despite 22 points, six rebounds and six assists from McCamey. Future NBA big man Tristan Thompson compiled 20 points, seven rebounds, five blocks and four assists as a Texas freshman well before he knew about the Kardashians.
Dec. 9, 2003
Bruce Weber’s first trip to MSG in charge of the Illini ended with a thud after Providence defeated Illinois 70-51 in the Jimmy V Classic. Dee Brown and Deron Williams combined for only seven points on 3-of-17 shooting, but the Illini then ran off six straight wins after losing to the Friars.
Nov. 11, 1998
The third-place game of the Coaches vs. Cancer Classic saw the Illini top Georgetown 65-50, with Cory Bradford (19 points), Robert Archibald (14 points), Sergio McClain (11 points) and Rich Beyers (10 points) all hitting double figures against John Thompson’s Hoyas. Two months after Lon Kruger’s Illini handed the Hall of Fame coach from Georgetown his only loss against Illinois, he stepped down.
Nov. 10, 1998
The Illini season opener and opening game of the Coaches vs. Cancer Classic featured Wake Forest edging the Illini 75-73 in overtime. Bradford, playing his first game in an Illinois uniform, scored a team-high 20 points and made the first of what became a program-record 327 three-pointers.
March 19, 1980
The final game of Eddie Johnson’s junior season with the Illini saw the sharp-shooting guard score a game-high 25 points in an 84-74 win against UNLV in the third-place game of the NIT. Illinois won 22 games in Lou Henson’s fifth season, the most by an Illini team in nearly 30 years.
March 17, 1980
Minnesota beat the Illini 65-63 in an NIT semifinal game at MSG. Randy Breuer scored 24 points and Kevin McHale, yes, that Kevin McHale added a double-double (12 points, 11 rebounds) for the Gophers. Mark Smith (16 points) and Johnson (14 points) paced the Illini.
Dec. 29, 1973
The consolation game at the Holiday Festival was also a foreshadowing of what was to come later that season for the Illini. An 85-83 loss to Duquense — the only loss to the Dukes in three meetings between the schools — was the second straight at MSG in what became a 5-18 season for Illinois in Harv Schmidt’s final season.
Dec. 27, 1973
The first game Illini played at the Holiday Festival didn’t end well, with Schmidt’s team losing 76-60 to St. John’s. Illinois and St. John’s haven’t played since 1997, but the Illini are only 1-4 all-time against the Red Storm.