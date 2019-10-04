In volleyball

Bloomington 2, Champaign Central 0. Central lost for just the second time in Big 12 Conference play, as Bloomington posted a 25-18, 25-20 sweep. Abby Barger had 15 digs for the Maroons (12-11).

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2, Westville 0. Emily Meidel finished with eight kills, four digs, two blocks and one ace to lead Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (11-6) to a 25-10, 25-20 sweep of Westville (5-7).

Blue Ridge 2, Tri-County 0. Blue Ridge got back on track after Tuesday’s loss to Heritage by beating Tri-County 25-23, 25-23. Nadia Beadle had 10 kills and nine digs for the Knights (22-5). Kaylenn Hunt’s 18 kills and three blocks weren’t enough for the Titans (13-5).

Chrisman 2, Armstrong-Potomac 0. Chrisman (13-9) made quick work of Armstrong-Potomac in a 25-15, 25-10 sweep. Emma Jameson had three kills, two blocks and two aces for the A-P (1-16).

Clinton 2, Sullivan 0. Clinton (5-12) got back to .500 in Central Illinois Conference action with its 25-21, 25-11 sweep of Sullivan. Gwen Diepholz finished with six kills and six digs for the Redskins (6-16).

Cumberland 2, Arcola 0. Arcola couldn’t build off its Tuesday win, as Cumberland put together a 25-20, 25-18 sweep. Hallee Gauna led the Purple Riders (4-12) with four kills, three blocks and two aces.

DeLand-Weldon 2, Judah Christian 0. DeLand-Weldon (13-10) swept Judah Christian 25-18, 25-20 for its fifth straight win. Abby Fredrick had 12 assists and seven digs for the Tribe (11-6) in the loss.

Dwight 2, Cissna Park 1. Cissna Park rallied back in the second set, but Dwight still managed a 26-24, 13-25, 25-17 win. Kristen Walder led the Timberwolves (3-15-2) with 12 kills.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2, Schlarman 0. Georgetown-Ridge Farm won its second straight match in a 25-6, 25-19 sweep of Schlarman. Taylor Stal led the Buffaloes (3-13) with 11 kills, seven digs and five aces. Cece Damilano had four assists and two kills for the Hilltoppers (6-8-2).

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2, Ridgeview 1. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley needed to rally in the third set for its 25-18, 19-25, 25-16 win against Ridgeview. Jessica Freehill had 19 kills for the Falcons (11-7), while River Rosales finished with 25 digs for the Mustangs (10-11).

Heritage 2, Argenta-Oreana 0. Olivia Sorensen finished with 13 assists, nine digs and two kills, as Heritage swept Argenta-Oreana 25-21, 25-11. Keely Meador had 10 digs, three kills and two blocks for the Bombers (11-7).

Mahomet-Seymour 2, Mattoon 0. Mahomet-Seymour won its third straight match with a 25-19, 25-21 sweep of Mattoon. Lauren Minick led the Bulldogs (16-6) with 10 kills and eight digs.

Milford 2, Oakwood 0. Milford’s 25-18, 25-16 sweep of Oakwood (12-11) came with Kaylee Warren putting up 23 assists, 10 digs and four aces for the Bearcats (15-3-1).

Normal Calvary Christian 2, Uni High 0. Four kills from Mary Walker wasn’t enough for Uni High (1-13), as Calvary Christian won 25-23, 25-19.

Normal West 2, Centennial 0. Centennial bounced back after a first-set loss, but Normal West rallied late for a 25-11, 17-25, 25-22 victory. Ashlyn Perry led the Chargers (10-10) with 19 digs.

Okaw Valley 2, Cerro Gordo/Bement 0. Ella Mann had nine assists and eight digs for Cerro Gordo/Bement (12-9), but Okaw Valley still won in a 25-15, 25-13 sweep.

St. Thomas More 2, Monticello 0. Caroline Kerr finished with 19 assists, Anna McClure had 10 kills and seven digs and St. Thomas More (18-1) swept Monticello 25-19, 25-23. Renni Fultz had 12 kills and seven digs for the Sages (10-7).

Unity 2, Prairie Central 0. Emma Bleecher had 11 kills, Jalyn Powell finished with 23 assists and Unity (22-1) stayed unbeaten in Illini Prairie play with their 25-15, 25-12 sweep of Prairie Central (4-12).

Urbana 2, Danville 1. A monster night from Kynzee Boastick with 12 digs, 11 assists, eight kills and four aces propelled Urbana (10-11) to an 18-25, 25-18, 25-11 win against Danville (4-19).

Villa Grove 2, Decatur Lutheran 0. Jordyn Ray led Villa Grove with three aces and two kills, as the Blue Devils (10-8) swept LSA 25-19, 25-21.

Watseka 2, Iroquois West 0. Watseka won its fourth straight match with a 25-8, 25-10 sweep. Kinzie Parsons led the Warriors (13-8-1) with seven kills and one block. Estefany Andrade had three digs for Iroquois West (1-13).

In boys' soccer

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 3, Argenta-Oreana 1. Quentin Morgan, Manaye Morfey and Scott McClain all scored for Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (6-7-2) in its win against Lincoln Prairie Conference rivals Argenta-Oreana (5-9).

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 7, Oakwood/Salt Fork 0. Drew Reifsteck finished with a hat trick as Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin romped against Oakwood/Salt Fork. Gary Huls made four saves in the shutout for the Blue Devils (16-0), while Aaron Dean had nine saves for the Comets (5-11-1).

Blue Ridge 8, Mt. Pulaski 1. Five goals from Brenden Flannell was only part of a blowout win for Blue Ridge (8-10-2) against Mt. Pulaski.

Champaign Central 8, Peoria 0. Central stayed unbeaten in Big 12 Conference action with its blowout win against Peoria. Santiago Rodriguez and Judson Wagner posted a hat trick apiece in the big win for the Maroons (13-2-3).

Hoopeston Area 9, Schlarman 0. Hoopeston Area’s Ben Brown put up a hat trick, Cameron Flint added two goals of his own and the Cornjerkers (18-3-1) took down Schlarman (0-13) in VVC action.

Mahomet-Semyour 3, Charleston 1. A pair of goals from Eli Warren helped Mahomet-Seymour (12-3-1) to the Apollo Conference win against Charleston.

Meridian 4, Arthur Christian 2. Arthur Christian’s stretch without a win continued after Meridian doubled up the Conquering Riders. Steven White and Isaac Miller both scored for Arthur Christian (6-11-1) in the loss.

Monticello 4, Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 1. A three-goal blitz to start the second half helped Monticello put away Fisher/GCMS. Andrew Ellison had two goals for the Sages (15-1-1).

St. Thomas More 6, Rantoul 0. St. Thomas More didn’t start scoring until the second half, but once they did the Sabers were hard to stop in the win that clinched their Illini Prairie Conference title. Joe Sellett and JP Hoffman had two goals apiece for St. Thomas More (16-2-3) in its shutout of Rantoul (5-8-2).

Unity 6, Olympia 2. Unity snapped a four-match losing streak with its win against Olympia. Zach Ohlsson finished with a hat trick for the Rockets (6-11).

Urbana 0, Peoria Richwoods 0. Goalkeeper Charles Mandra made four saves for Urbana (9-3-1) to salvage a tie with Richwoods in Big 12 play.

In boys' golf

At Danville. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin’s Kevin Clapp shot an 8-over 79 at Harrison Park Golf Course to win the Vermilion Valley Conference title. The Blue Devils had two of the top four golfers, but Schlarman put three in the top five — led by Gabe Huddleston’s 9-over 80 — to win the team championship by 15 strokes over runner-up BHRA.

At Farmer City. Blue Ridge won its four-team match at Woodlawn Country Club by default since none of the other teams had enough golfers to post a team score, but the Knights did have Aaron Jayne earn medalist honors with a 6-over 41. Jayden Clouse had a 55 for Judah Christian.

At Monticello. Led by Tanner Buehnerkemper’s runner-up finish with a 41, Monticello got a Senior Night win against LeRoy at Monticello Golf Club. Bement’s Zach Rogers was the medalist with an 38 competing individually, an Nick Lehr paced LeRoy with a 46.

At Oakland. Tri-County posted its low score of the season at 188 to beat Tuscola by eight strokes in a dual match at Norton Knolls Golf Course. The Titans’ Holden Kile earned medalist honors with a 40, while Tyler Bialeschki paced the Warriors with a 46.

In girls' golf

At Danville. It was a sweep for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Harrison Park Golf Course, as Allison Tucker shot an 89 to win the Vermilion Valley Conference championship by eight strokes. Milford edged out Hoopeston Area by nine strokes for the VVC team title.

At Monticello. Monticello’s Ashley Long earned medalist honors with a 45 and led the Sages to a team win against Blue Ridge and LeRoy at Monticello Golf Club. The Knights’ Ashlyn Voyles and Panthers’ Charly Warlow each shot 51.

In girls' tennis

At Urbana. St. Thomas More won 60 of the 75 total games played in its 5-0 sweep of Watseka at Atkins Tennis Center. Ashley Mills was the most dominant for the Sabers with a 6-0, 6-1 victory at No. 1 singles.

At Urbana. Mahomet-Seymour won five of six singles matches to beat Urbana 6-3. Manvika Kohli’s 6-0, 6-1 victory at No. 6 singles was the Bulldogs’ best.